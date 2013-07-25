Skip navigation!
Sebastian Marin
Washington DC
Need A New Apartment? 4 Awesome D.C. 'Hoods To Scope Out Now
Holly E. Thomas
Jul 25, 2013
Designers
Girl Next Door: Designer Libby Diament Shows Us The Tricks Of Her Trade
Alina Gonzalez
Jul 21, 2013
Beauty
Confessions of a Beauty Product Addict: Lara Ramos Shares Her Lust List
Anne Ichikawa
Apr 15, 2013
Street Style
1 Girl 4 Looks: Pari Ashgari Takes Us From Business To Biker-Chic
It's not unusual to see a seriously stylish woman cruising the streets of D.C. these days. But, what is unusual? To spy a perfectly put-together gal
by
Holly E. Thomas
Street Style
Maternity Designer Jessica Boulanger Gives Us Home (& Closet) Envy
It's not every day that you meet a brand-new mom with a full-time gig and a thriving side business and think, "Dang, girlfriend's got it going on!" But,
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
7 Insanely Good Hot Cocoas That'll Make You Love Winter
UPDATE: Brrrr...anyone else feel that chill? Warm up this February weekend with some delicious cocoa. This story was originally published on January 4.
by
Alina Gonzalez
Street Style
1 Girl, 4 Looks: Haya Tetroashvili Masters The High-Low Mix
Haya Tetroashvili is the master of an enviable trifecta: that killer combination of beauty, style, and charisma that makes you not only admire her, but
by
Holly E. Thomas
Home
First-Timer's Guide: How To Buy Your Own Place In D.C.
UPDATE: It's time to start working on your New Year's resolution, so why not look into your very own abode? This story was originally published on
by
Colleen Kelly
Makeup
Real Girl, Real Beauty: A Gal-About-Town Dishes On Glowy Skin Sec...
Every so often, we spy a woman with The Perfect Hair — you know, those shiny, bouncy, just-curled-enough tresses that are worthy of their own Pantene
by
Holly E. Thomas
Entertaining
3 Incredible Tablescapes To DIY For A Perfect Holiday Dinner
If we were gambling types, we'd wager that each person reading this will host at least one person for dinner over the next month. Whether it's a neighbor,
by
Alina Gonzalez
Entertainment
Thievery Corporation's LouLou Ghelichkhani Shows Us Her Killer Style
UPDATE: Heading out for some weekend shopping? Take a cruise through this local lady's closet for some serious wardrobe inspiration. This story was
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
Snag Major Discounts To Celebrate Bishop Boutique's 1st B-Day
The only thing that sweetens the experience of walking into your favorite boutique? Spying an amazing addition to your wardrobe hanging on the sale
by
Holly E. Thomas
Beauty
Real Girl, Real Beauty: A Chic Small-Biz Babe Dishes Her Daily Ro...
When we first spied girl-about-town Rebecca Thorsen, our initial thoughts were: Holy smokes! Hello, Breck girl lookalike! And then: How can we snag her
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
D.C.'s Coolest Bloggers (& Locals!) Hit Up Our Modern/Vintage Mashup
When we invited all you D.C. Refinery29 fans to a night of styling, shopping, and cocktail sipping at our Modern/Vintage Mashup at the Gap in Georgetown,
by
Us
Home
Meet Panda Head's Morgan Hungerford West & Tour Her Sweet Digs
We've been harboring a big fat girl crush on Morgan Hungerford West for years, now. One of the District's original blogging babes, she never fails to
by
Holly E. Thomas
Shopping
Virginia Is For Shoppers: 6 Charming Shopgirls Show Off Their Chi...
UPDATE: Summer doldrums got you in a style rut? Sometimes, all you need is a little inspiration, and these six chic boutique staffers have plenty to
by
Alina Gonzalez
Washington DC
Early-Bird Alert: We're Already Pumped For The MidCity Dog Days Sale
August in Washington can make you feel like the world is actually grinding to a complete halt. It's hot, seemingly everyone is out of town, and you've
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
Gilt City's Marissa Schneider Dishes The Very Best Of D.C.
There's no better way to explore a city than with the help of a sartorially savvy, food-loving gal pal by your side — especially when that friend
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
Hide Your Cards, Hide Your Wallet: Relish's Big Sale Starts This ...
Here's a little Tuesday pick-me-up for you: Relish’s annual end-of-season sale starts on Friday. Just cruising through Cady's Alley and peeking in the
by
Alexandra Silver
Home
Eye Of The Beholder: 3 Pros Show Us How To Love (& Live With) Art
We love surrounding ourselves with beautiful things: From the clothes we buy to the way we decorate our homes, our aesthetic choices have a serious impact
by
Brittany Martin
Styling Tips
Put Down The Scissors: 3 Classic 'Dos Perfect For In-Between Hair
UPDATE: This story was originally published on March 16. There are a few key phases of life when time goes by so slowly, you'd swear the earth had stopped
by
Holly E. Thomas
Street Style
10 Awesome Style Snaps From Last Weekend's Sweetlife Festival
Okay, so maybe it wasn't exactly Coachella-weather at the Sweetlife Festival last weekend, but from the way some attendees styled it up, you'd never guess
by
Holly E. Thomas
Street Style
D.C.'s Chicest Shopgirls Show Us Around Their Well-Dressed World
File this under News That Surprises No One: We love to shop. Not necessarily in the movie-montage way, where we jet from store to store buying everything
by
Holly E. Thomas
Street Style
Got The Back-To-Work Blues? This Perfect 9-To-5 Look Should Help
Who she is: Apollina Spoto of Apollinas Where we spotted her: Shopping with a friend at Metro Center Why we love her look: Who says an all-neutral
by
Holly E. Thomas
Street Style
The Statement Blazer Is Spring's Secret Weapon
Ashley, Washington, D.C. On some days, your secret weapon could be a great red lipstick. But on most occasions, when the weather is in-between cool and
by
Christene Barberich
Street Style
Be A Fan Of The Baseball Bomber's Sporty Return
Ayesha Williams, Washington D.C. We saw plenty of baseball jackets lurking around Fashion Week, and the final score is this: For springtime, they are
by
Christene Barberich
Street Style
Street Style: What To Wear Now That It Feels Like Winter Again
Who she is: Aminata Steele Where we spotted her: Shopping with friends on 14th Street NW Why we love her look: When the temps suddenly drop (as they did
by
Holly E. Thomas
Street Style
Radiate Happy In Brights, Stripes, And A Pretty Smile
Sara Washington D.C. Those first hints of spring can usher in a venerable tidal wave of feel-good endorphins. And an extra helping of happy always
by
Christene Barberich
Washington DC
Meet D.C.'s Newest Blogger & Scope Her Vintage-Loaded Closet
If you've been in D.C. for much time at all, then you know we're lucky to live in a wildly diverse metropolis — people from all over the world call our
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
Having A Party? Make It Awesome With This Home-Bar How-To
There's no shortage of great places to go out in D.C. — but staying in has its merits, too. Whether you're hosting a cocktail party or just inviting one
by
Brittany Martin
