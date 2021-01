When World Rugby Hall of Fame member Phaidra Knight was growing up in rural Georgia, she recalls, “girls just weren’t allowed to play football.” Throughout her youth, she circumvented this obstacle with an athlete’s dogged determination, enlisting neighbors to play one-on-one games, taking up basketball, and even cheerleading for the all-boys’ football team. Later, while completing her law degree at the University of Wisconsin, she was approached about joining the rugby team. Enticed by the sport’s blended elements of basketball and football, she went to training — and, she says, “I never looked back. I loved it, and I think part of it was the fact that I was never able to play football in this accepted environment as a kid.” Instead, Knight found herself “in this group of strong women who [thrived] on the fact that I [could] be there.” Rugby, she explains, “[fosters] a very unique camaraderie and energy that I haven’t experienced with any other sport.” Now, Knight brings that same spirit of inclusion to PSK Collective , a new line of activewear designed for women of “all shapes, sizes, ages and backgrounds” that launches today online at Walmart