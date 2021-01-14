The 42-piece collection borrows from both high-performing sportswear and edgy streetwear, with mesh, spandex, and French terry adorning cropped tops and roomy bottoms that will brighten up outfits both inside and outside the gym; rendered in spirited hues like royal blue, bright red, and pink. It’s also priced for access, with nothing in the collection exceeding the $70-mark, and designed to fit a variety of body types, with sizing from XS through 3X.