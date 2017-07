That means delivering a message with commercial appeal without ignoring the social and political atmosphere in which we live, and Ewing and her team are excited to use the brand as a platform for that, mostly because that’s what their customer wants and expects. “We’re listening to what’s going on,” she says. “The Adidas campaign is interesting, because we wanted to do something with meaning and get people in a room and offer our brand as a platform. I’m very sensitive to coopting and commercializing certain ideas and we debate endlessly about the delicacy of those gestures,” she says. However she notes that the campaigns are often a reflection of the people creating them. To that end, the brand’s been activating its in-house philanthropic arm, UO Cares, to pinpoint relevant non-profits to work with on many of these product releases. “I think the most inspiring thing is that lately, and I know we all see this, the fact that young people are really willing to put their values out there and come together,” Ewing says.