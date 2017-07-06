I'm A Sugar Baby—& My Sugar Mama Venmos Me $3,300 A Month

In our last three interviews with sugar babies, we talked to women who treat their relationships like jobs, plan on marrying their sugar daddies, and consider it to be sex work.
In our fourth interview, we talk with a male sugar baby, who's sugar mamma pays his rent and gym membership. Ahead, how one 27-year-old man feels about being a sugar baby.
This interview is part four of our series about sugar babies. It has been edited and condensed for clarity. Names have been changed.
Where do you live?
"I grew up in Long Island, and I spent a few years in NYC after I graduated college. I moved out to San Francisco, and it’s been about two-and-a-half years. I’m doing my masters in finance, and I work as a barista right now.
"I moved out to SF not knowing if I was going to get my masters or not, but I wanted to move to the West Coast. Still, I didn’t know a ton of people. I’ve always been pretty active in dating, so I started looking at different platforms two months into living here."
What platforms were you on?
"I did Tinder; I did Bumble; and then I waited probably five months until I tried Arrangement.com. I was reading stories about various dating platforms with the sugar daddy and sugar mommy concepts, so I decided to give it a shot.
"At first I was really skeptical about how the platform would work. I didn’t even know about these arrangement sites until I moved out here. I had no idea people went on this site as a younger guy looking for women with money. Then I saw one or two stories that highlighted a similar situation that I’m in, and I thought, well, let’s try to give it a shot."