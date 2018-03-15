A Week In Mountain View, CA, On A $122,000 Salary

3:30 p.m. — When I get back to the office, my dad calls me because I asked for the account login to our family phone account. I need to change the current auto-pay credit card because I want to cancel the card I'm currently paying with. It's the first credit card I ever got and the phone bill is all I use it for now, but it's been on auto-pay for forever and I haven't been able to log in! I realize I still have $4.62 in reward points on the card, so I use it to buy a book I've been wanting to read, Book of Cord by Leona Chen, using points through Amazon. I'll pay off the balance and cancel the card later. $12.82