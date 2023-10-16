Amazon knows how to keep shoppers on our toes. After a spontaneous Prime 2.0, the mega-retailer isn't ready to let us peruse its pages without urgency quite yet. This time, rather than a 48-hour free-for-all, Amazon has an edited fashion collection only available for about a day. Gossip Girl star Zión Moreno is partnering with Amazon's The Drop to bring you a limited edition collection full of wearable pieces at budget-conscious price points. Moreno, who lists Monica Bellucci, Suki Waterhouse, Lily-Rose Depp, and her mom as her fashion inspirations, has imbued her 8-piece collection with the bold and flirty fashion sense the actress is known for. The only catch? The newly released collection is only available to shop for 30 hours, so you'll want to hurry as the clock is ticking.
Don't worry; we did the math for you and that means you have until 5:15 PM Tuesday, October 17, to cart your favorite pieces are from the limited collection. To save time, she's even made it easy for shoppers to create a put-together ensemble by styling the pieces with some of fall's trendiest boots and Y2K mini shoulder bags. She's listed the items she's worn below each look with other The Drop styles on the site. All her designs are available in sizes from XXS to 3X, while the faux fur coats and other fall outerwear from The Drop offer sizes up to 5X.
To find out more, we interviewed Moreno for a behind-the-scenes look at the exclusive fashion collab. Read on to find out more about the actress' fashion line and to shop the new drop.
R29: Are there any pop culture moments or trends that you're excited about this year? Did they play an influence in the design choices for the collection?
Moreno: There are so many trends and moments that sparked my inspiration for designing this collection with The Drop. The pieces I designed are meant to be a celebration of those that embody femininity, love, and romance — for the divine feminine today and every day!
R29: What are your favorite pieces from the collection? How would you personally style them?
Moreno: It’s like picking a favorite child! I love them all equally! The sweater sets are the most versatile in different styling options, as you can mix and match them with different staples already in your closet. But you can really just throw on your favorite coat, style with your favorite jewelry, and you’re ready to go!
R29: Why did you choose to work with Amazon? Was it the ease of purchase for shoppers or is it a personal favorite place to shop?
Moreno: Amazon has become my go-to one-stop shop for all of my everyday shopping needs — from clothing to beauty and even tech gadgets — so it felt like a natural fit since I'm such a loyal customer already. Amazon Fashion also has an incredible roster of talented influencers collaborating with The Drop. Being in such a great company and given this opportunity is exciting.
My collection with The Drop is so important to me because Amazon Fashion was able to transform my designs into pieces that appeal to my followers and share my story and inspiration with their diverse customer base. I'm also excited to be part of this innovative shopping experience, as this collection with The Drop will be made on demand and produced only when a customer orders. The styles won't be available in bulk.
Want to grab your own piece of this limited-time colllab? Shop Zión Moreno's full collection with The Drop at Amazon now!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.