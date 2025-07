This Skin Gadget Zapped Away My Acne Overnight

As if the beauty gods themselves heard me, an acne-focused ZIIP device finally arrived. Unlike the Halo, the Dot doesn’t require a companion app to select which treatment to load. It arrives preset with a 90-second spot treatment routine (60 seconds of Treat mode, followed by 30 seconds of Calm to reduce inflammation) and a six-minute full-face routine (four minutes of Treat mode and two minutes of Calm).It looks like a mini doughnut and has two thin, slightly curved electrical nodes on the underside of the device. In the box was a bottle of Clear Gel (one of the various conductive gels the brand makes), along with a charging cable and manual. It’s super lightweight and fits comfortably in my hand. After cleansing and patting my skin dry, I applied a few pumps of gel all over my face. Pressing and holding the Dot’s power button activated the full-face routine, and I slowly glided the device over my face. I tend to notice a slight warming sensation when the microcurrent “finds” the active acne — this is totally normal! Depending on how severe the breakout is, things can get a little tingly, but nothing unbearable. (Compared to other devices I’ve tried, I find that ZIIP’s are not only the most effective but also the most gentle.)