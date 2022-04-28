Hot Sauce Enthusiasts: Get To Know The “Freaky Flavors” Of Zesti

When I ask McGuire what kind of challenges he faces as an all-natural ingredients sauce maker, he tells me that using real chunks of food often clogs the machines, which is why he prefers to get his flavors out to the world the old-fashioned way — by hand. "[Clogged machines] is the reason why 'big sauce' companies don't really make sauces that has chunks of food in it and they rely on powders, concentrated, and artificial flavorings. Humans make our sauce in small batches, not automated machines." He goes on to say that while Zesti sauce might be a tad more expensive than the generic brands in the supermarkets, it's because "real food is more expensive than using artificial flavorings and concentrated flavors [...] We can't make huge volumes of sauce as efficiently as the big sauce companies. But that is why we've sold out 10+ times since we launched just one year ago. We'll always make sure that we use real food in our sauce."