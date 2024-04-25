Zendaya’s Challengers Press Tour Looks Are A Masterclass In Tenniscore

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Nobody commits to the bit the way Zendaya does. The movie star is known for her on-theme red carpet dressing. Earlier in the year, the actor embodied a futuristic desert princess when promoting Dune: Part Two. This month, alongside her stylist Law Roach, Zendaya has been cosplaying as her tennis prodigy-turned-professional coach character, Tashi Duncan, for Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, ahead of the film’s April 26 release date.
While we’re excited about the on-screen fashion in Challengers, which follows a decade-plus-long love triangle, we’re even more enthralled by Zendaya’s press tour looks. From the Loewe tennis ball heels to the gown the color of a grass court, suddenly, the standout tennis-inspired looks have got us excited to get into the (fashion) game.
To help you ease into wearing the tenniscore trend, which is bound to keep growing throughout the spring and summer (especially thanks to trending track star style and sportscore), we’ve pulled some of Zendaya’s most notable Challengers press tour looks, ranging from elevated athleisure to retro tennis star vibes. Read on to see Zendaya’s grand slam outfits and implement her tennis style into your own wardrobe, too, even if you have no red carpets or tennis matches in your future.
Kitschy Activewear Details
One of the most viral Challengers press tour moments yet was in Rome when Zendaya sported tennis ball-pierced stilettos from Loewe, designed by the luxury brand’s creative director and the movie’s costume designer, Jonathan Anderson. As if the shoes weren’t enough of a showpiece, Zendaya paired them with a custom Loewe V-neck dress inspired by a tennis uniform and featuring bedazzled varsity stripes. The actress’ luxe pieces with activewear elements didn’t end there, as she donned a Thom Browne gown, featuring a polo collar and all-over tennis racket appliques, to the London movie premiere. Most recently, Zendaya stepped out at a Beverly Hills photocall in a custom Jacquemus dress with a polo shirt neckline and drawstring ties around the waist.
Show off your love for the game, by incorporating cutesy activewear details and embracing tennis-themed clothing, as well as tennis gear-shaped accessories and jewelry. That means all things tennis balls and rackets! But beyond the kitschy nods, you could also dress up polo tops, and tennis dresses with the right accessories. Or cart up formalwear in the form of a maxi dress with preppy stripes, a crystal-encrusted top, or a sleek hooded dress like Zendaya.
Green Color Palette
Emerald and neon and chartreuse, oh my! Zendaya’s press looks have packed a punch in terms of tennis greens. Back in March, at the first Challengers premiere in Sydney, the actress stepped out in a glittery green Loewe gown featuring a tennis player silhouette.
On the chartreuse end, the star has worn the can't-miss hue several times during the Challengers press tour, including a Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 1999 chartreuse top and matching pants set for a Paris photocall, mini dress for a BAFTA film screening, and sporty set for an interview. But the boldest and brightest Zendaya look has been a custom neon green maxi with a waist tennis ball adornment, courtesy of Celia Kritharioti.
Think it’ll be difficult finding a tennis ball neon style that seamlessly blends into your wardrobe? Don’t stress, because citron zest is trending in 2024, and several of your favorite brands are selling it right now. You can take Zendaya’s lead, and wear grassy-green statement spring jackets and matching sets. If you’re not sold, you can ease into the bold color with playful footwear and accessories. Look out for trendy pointed-toe heels, cheery handbags, and chunky costume jewelry in the colorway.
Preppy & Nostalgic Nods
Zendaya has also been serving nostalgic touches throughout her press tour fashion. For the Monte-Carlo Masters tennis match, Zendaya posed wearing a retro-looking collared cable knit sweater with a preppy emblem affixed and a high-slit maxi skirt with a trouser-like waistband from Brunello Cucinelli.
During a Paris photocall, the Challengers star wore a ‘60s-inspired mod jacket dress with Louis Vuitton’s signature Damier checkered pattern from the Spring/Summer 2013 collection. Law Roach also pulled an archival Ralph Lauren Spring 1992 polo-neck halter mini dress, originally shown off by supermodel Cindy Crawford on the runway, in the nod to the ultimate '90s prep brand.
Preppy fashion has been back for a while, so you likely already have something in your closet to channel an old-school tennis player (or channel Zendaya channeling an old-school tennis player). That may include a cable knit cardigan, polo top, or tennis shoes. But if you’re looking for fresh inspo, consider carting up the exact Tory Burch chevron polo top Zendaya wore in NYC (see below). Or cart up a visor and sleek white tennis dress a la Palm Royale… no matter if you’re planning on actually playing the game, being a well-dressed spectator, or simply wanting to try out tenniscore in your everyday life.