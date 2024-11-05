Zara’s New Collection Welcomes Functional Style For Fall

Twice a year, Zara releases a new collection of utilitarian-style wardrobe items for everyday wear under its SRPLS line. For fall/winter 2024, the Spanish retailer is zeroing in on versatile dresses, bottoms, detailed accessories and layerable tops that’ll give us more incentive to get outside on even the darkest of mornings.
Drop 1 of Zara’s 13th SRPLS collection will be available to shop online and in stores on November 7 (Drop 2 lands on November 14), with prices ranging from $27.90 to $329. You can expect statement outerwear accented with faux-fur trims, autumnal colors ranging from chocolate browns to yellow ochres, and lots of metallic detailing to build on the workwear-inspired vibes.
Like previous SRPLS drops, there’s an emphasis on blending functionality and style. Rest assured that you’ll be able to mix and match all the pieces in the collection and wear them for multiple seasons. Now, scroll on for a preview of Drop 1 — and don’t forget to come back here when the collection is live to shop our picks.
Zara SRPLS FW24 Tops
Zara’s new collection includes sheer knits and long-sleeve turtlenecks to layer underneath sweaters and jackets, as well as chunky knits to add to your weekly rotation. Look out for tops with considered details like contrast stitching and bold paneling.
Zara SRPLS FW24 Bottoms
Zara’s wide-leg cargo trousers, jumpsuits and swishy skirts will be your go-tos this season — just add tights or leggings when the weather calls for it. The new collection also includes cool structured bottoms that can be dressed up and down with the right shoes.
Zara SRPLS FW24 Outerwear
From a double-breasted cloak coat to cream-coloured faux fur jackets, this collection is big on personality outerwear. Not a statement person? There are simple trench coats and suit jackets, too.
Zara SRPLS FW24 Dresses
There’s nothing like a staple dress that you can throw on and wear from morning until night. SRPLS has plenty that are simple yet considered, with details like billowing sleeves, accentuated waists and studded trims.
Zara SRPLS FW24 Accessories
They may come in smaller packages but Zara’s new SRPLS accessories — including furry hats, chunky jewelry and versatile handbags — are all a big vibe. Don’t forget to check out their assortment of chic tall boots to pair with your skirts and pants.