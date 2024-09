Zara’s Icons Collection Is A Lesson In Shirt Dressing

There’s nothing more timeless than a tailored shirt . Wear it with a matching suit or jeans, or layer it with jumpers or dresses. Style it for the office, a night out or a special occasion. This hardworking garment is a year-round staple — and it’s as versatile as it is classic. In a bid to celebrate the humble button-down for all that it does, Zara has released its Icons Shirt Collection for a lesson in shirt dressing.