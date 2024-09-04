Zara’s Fall Collection Is Full Of Trends: 24 Sweet Finds

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
With new products dropping seemingly every week, it’s no secret that Zara can be tricky to navigate. But with the popular brand’s fall arrivals now on site, we simply can’t have you missing out on any gems. To save you some time — and to point you in the right direction for all your cold-weather must-haves — we scoured Zara’s new arrivals ourselves.
If you’re looking to secure a few staples like a lightweight coat or a pair of trendy fall sneakers, Zara’s latest drop is packed with loads of outfit inspiration. Think: cutesy matching sets, easily layerable knits and transitional dresses. Ahead, find 24 hand-picked favorites. For a little extra help, use the “you may also like” section at the bottom of every product page, too. Now scroll on and get ready to add to cart.
Zara Fall Knitwear
Knitwear is always an fall win and Zara’s new arrivals are packed with all types of transitional styles. The collection includes lightweight cardigans with metallic hardware, short-sleeved knits for easy layering and neutral sweaters that are fit for a capsule wardrobe.
Zara Fall Matching Sets
If you’re prone to a bit of decision fatigue in the morning (or just tend to get lazy), Zara’s matching sets make for the best ready-made outfits. With a double-denim suit or a bright and silky two-piece that can be dressed up or down, you’ll find yourself saying “I have nothing to wear” a lot less often this season.
Zara Fall Dresses
There’s nothing more satisfying than throwing a leather or denim jacket over a chic dress and sneakers once the weather cools down. From leopard print midi dresses to office-appropriate LBDs, Zara’s fall dresses do not disappoint. You’ll find plenty of head-turners for fall weddings and parties, too.
Zara Fall Bottoms
Though the temperature will soon drop, the hemlines don’t have to follow. Case in point: Zara’s offering of flowy skirts and trendy long shorts. Fall is the perfect time to experiment with different styles of bottoms — the key is to layer appropriately.
Zara Fall Accessories
Zara always nails its accessory selection, from stylish shoes to statement handbags and jewellery that will satisfy all your magpie cravings. Nab a pair of mesh ballet flats or get in on this season’s bangles revival.
Zara Fall Outerwear
This collection proves that coats and jackets don’t have to be boring. If we must layer up, why not do it in style with a billowing, kimono-esque coat or cool satin blazer? Your fall ‘fits will thank you for these ultra-stylish finishing touches.