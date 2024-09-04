ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT

Zara’s Fall Collection Is Full Of Trends: 24 Sweet Finds

Ebony-Renee Baker
Last Updated September 4, 2024, 4:17 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Photo: Courtesy of Zara.
With new products dropping seemingly every week, it’s no secret that Zara can be tricky to navigate. But with the popular brand’s fall arrivals now on site, we simply can’t have you missing out on any gems. To save you some time — and to point you in the right direction for all your cold-weather must-haves — we scoured Zara’s new arrivals ourselves. 
If you’re looking to secure a few staples like a lightweight coat or a pair of trendy fall sneakers, Zara’s latest drop is packed with loads of outfit inspiration. Think: cutesy matching sets, easily layerable knits and transitional dresses. Ahead, find 24 hand-picked favorites. For a little extra help, use the “you may also like” section at the bottom of every product page, too. Now scroll on and get ready to add to cart.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

Zara Fall Knitwear

Photo: Courtesy of Zara.
Shop This
Knitwear is always an fall win and Zara’s new arrivals are packed with all types of transitional styles. The collection includes lightweight cardigans with metallic hardware, short-sleeved knits for easy layering and neutral sweaters that are fit for a capsule wardrobe.
Zara
Cutwork Knit Vest
$39.90
Zara
Zara
Cashmere And Wool Blend Basic Sweater
$129.00
Zara
Zara
Plain Knit Basic Short Sleeve Jacket
$39.90
Zara

Zara Fall Matching Sets

Photo: Courtesy of Zara.
Shop This
If you’re prone to a bit of decision fatigue in the morning (or just tend to get lazy), Zara’s matching sets make for the best ready-made outfits. With a double-denim suit or a bright and silky two-piece that can be dressed up or down, you’ll find yourself saying “I have nothing to wear” a lot less often this season. 
Zara
Satin Effect Lace Skirt
$59.90
Zara
Zara
Satin Effect Pants
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Patchwork Print Trousers
$49.90
Zara

Zara Fall Dresses

Photo: Courtesy of Zara.
Shop This
There’s nothing more satisfying than throwing a leather or denim jacket over a chic dress and sneakers once the weather cools down. From leopard print midi dresses to office-appropriate LBDs, Zara’s fall dresses do not disappoint. You’ll find plenty of head-turners for fall weddings and parties, too.
Zara
Ruched Corset Dress
$59.90
Zara
Zara
Patchwork Print Satin Effect Dress
$69.90
Zara
Zara
Asymmetric Dress With Buckle
$45.90
Zara

Zara Fall Bottoms

Photo: Courtesy of Zara.
Shop This
Though the temperature will soon drop, the hemlines don’t have to follow. Case in point: Zara’s offering of flowy skirts and trendy long shorts. Fall is the perfect time to experiment with different styles of bottoms — the key is to layer appropriately. 
Zara
Belted Pleated Shorts
$45.90
Zara
Zara
Pinstripe Boxer Pants
$59.90
Zara
Zara
Sparkle Midi Skirt
$109.00
Zara

Zara Fall Accessories

Photo: Courtesy of Zara.
Shop This
Zara always nails its accessory selection, from stylish shoes to statement handbags and jewellery that will satisfy all your magpie cravings. Nab a pair of mesh ballet flats or get in on this season’s bangles revival.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Zara
Leather Ballet Flats
$59.90
Zara
Zara
Maxi Pack Of Bracelets
$29.90
Zara
Zara
Animal Print Leather Mini Bucket Bag
$139.00
Zara

Zara Fall Outerwear

Photo: Courtesy of Zara.
Shop This
This collection proves that coats and jackets don’t have to be boring. If we must layer up, why not do it in style with a billowing, kimono-esque coat or cool satin blazer? Your fall ‘fits will thank you for these ultra-stylish finishing touches. 
Zara
Oversized Crop Blazer
$69.90
Zara
Zara
Oversized Satin Effect Blazer
$109.00
Zara
Zara
Zw Collection Pocket Bomber
$109.00
Zara

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT