Z: First thing they have to realize is that they only get one shot at this, and the hardest thing that a lot of people have to do is not care about what other people think. That's another thing that I'm blessed with, because I really don't care. I’ve had people ask me if I’ve read articles written about me. I don't know what they’re talking about because I don’t read them. I learned a long time ago that people are going to judge me, make up things about me, feel like they know me, and I don’t care. I remember I went to a writer’s conference 20 years ago at this University and nobody knew who I was. But I went because I wanted hear the panels, listen to people speak, and hear about their books. I'm sitting there eight months pregnant and all the sudden I hear my name come out somebody's mouth on the stage. I’m squinting trying to see who it is because I know they don't know me. And this guy was giving a whole speech like he was an expert on me. My thought was he should be pushing his own work, and I had to hold back because I was tempted to ask a question. But the people in the audience attacked him! They were asking, “Why are you worried about Zane?” I mean that really hurt him. I don't know what his purpose was or if he thought that was going to help him sell more books, but he ended up being attacked. And that's generally what happens when people say something negative about me. My fans are extremely loyal and I don’t even have to say anything.