Yulissa Escobar Does Represent Our Community. And That’s the Problem.
"If you’re not Black, you shouldn’t say the N-word. It’s that simple."
"Oftentimes, those non-Black Latines who throw the N-word around casually, like it's theirs to hurl, want to have it both ways. When it suits them, they’re 'women of color' who want street cred and access to Black communities. But when they see it as more advantageous to align with non-Latine white people, they switch."
"We need to have a better understanding of what it means to be a non-Black Latine. We need to have the conversations — about ethnicity versus race, about privilege, and about organizing for social justice."
"We need to get to work if we’re ever going to stop being “sleeping giants” and just be giants."