Golloria Went Viral For Calling Out Youthforia’s ‘Jet Black’ Foundation. Now, She Demands Better

GG: I tried [Youthforia’s] initial launch in September of last year and I received that launch in PR [mail]. I made my darkest shade video, and the shade didn't work for me. When I made that video I was met back with Fiona, the owner, who said that she launched all of the lighter shades first because she wanted to see if the consumers would like them. And then [if customers] did like the foundation after that she would launch the darker shades. So basically, Black women are an afterthought. After I heard that I was like, OK, well, I don't really need to use this brand anymore. But then, people kept tagging me a few months later on the shade extension of the Youthforia Foundation. Even when I saw pictures of it online, something was not right. So I didn't go out of my way to buy it immediately. This was also a week where I was getting an influx of people tagging me to try it. I was walking past the Youthforia stand in Ulta and I took a look — and mind you Ulta has super bright fluorescent lights and [the foundation] still looked black. But, I came home and I tried it. And I just thought, there is no way this can be a human color. And I know I'm not the darkest but I obviously know that I am on that end of the spectrum for sure. And it was kind of just like a wow. [Youthforia] literally made a video last year where they received constructive criticism about the brand’s [lack of] inclusion and they said they were going to work on it and were already in the works with making the darker shades. And this is what they came out with? It just felt very dystopian. This cannot be the world that we live in where people genuinely think that people who have dark skin are jet black. After that, I had to make a video.