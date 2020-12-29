I Tried Every Youth To The People Product — & This Is My Honest Opinion

Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
I really blame middle school for my obsession with my skin. After learning through several personal experiences that washing my face with Neutrogena oil-free cleanser and swiping on astringent without following up with moisturizer was — shocker! — not the best formula for my skin, I've become a more discerning consumer when it come to my dry, acne-prone complexion.
Typically, I manage my breakouts with benzoyl peroxide and a Tretinoin prescription from my derm, but I'm still always looking for that holy grail skin-care brand to supplement my routine. Lately, my eye's been on Youth To The People with its sustainable glass packaging and natural-leaning ingredients that are supposed to deliver the youthful side of the company name. So, I decided to try everything the brand has to offer and post my honest opinion, ahead.