Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely, both my parents have undergraduate degrees and there was never a question that my brother and I would go to college. I did well academically in high school, and when I was in 9th grade, my father got laid off, so my family made significantly less money. This meant that I could get considerable financial aid, especially from private schools. Both my brother and I attended private universities out of state because they were financially better options for us. My parents paid some of my tuition and paid to rent most of my textbooks. I got some grants and loans in addition to the aid my school gave me and had an on-campus job that went towards tuition. I lived on campus all four years, so room and board were included with tuition. I was lucky enough to get a lot of financial aid in undergrad, so I left with about $19,000 of student debt. When I went to grad school in 2019, I won a few scholarships, which allowed me to take out only $6,000 in grad school loans. I paid those off a couple of years ago. I will also say, the pandemic helped a bit in that all my interest froze, so I was able to make an even bigger dent by paying off my loans through 2020 and 2021.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents instilled in my brother and me that saving was of the utmost importance. When we started getting allowance, it became a weekly ritual to go to the bank and deposit half of it. Our bank had special savings offers for kids, so I used my savings to get short-term bonds and CDs. My parents didn’t focus as much on how we spent our money; we were allowed to spend the rest however we liked. After a rather unfortunate trip to Claire’s resulted in me coming home with a handful of ring-watches that quickly lost their luster, I learned to be more thoughtful about how I spent my discretionary funds. During the recession, when my father lost his job, I knew that things were tighter, although I didn’t feel much of a difference; my mom would still buy us treats at the Target food court, and if my parents ever worried about paying bills or getting food on the table, they didn’t show it. That being said, my family had always been thriftier than my friends, and even before the recession, my parents were conscious of living below their means.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I was a cashier at T.J. Maxx in high school. My dad was tight with the manager since he shopped there all the time, and when we were younger, my brother and I would help her shelve things while my dad browsed. From elementary school, she would joke that she needed us on her team; on my 16th birthday, I brought in my resume. When my brother turned 16, he also started working there. Just like with my allowance, I saved a large chunk of my paychecks and used the rest for extra spending money. When I went to college, I used some of my savings primarily as fun money since my college wages went straight towards tuition. I remember feeling guilty that I had to ask every customer if they wanted to sign up for the T.J. Maxx credit card since my mom made sure we knew how detrimental credit cards could be if used irresponsibly.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I don’t remember worrying about money growing up. I always felt taken care of. Even when my dad lost his job, we had everything we needed. I had friends with bigger houses, who wore mall brands and got cars when they turned 16, but their families had always seemed flashier, so it didn’t change how I viewed my family’s finances.



Do you worry about money now?

Honestly, not really. I’ve always been a saver and anytime an emergency expense has come up, I’ve had the funds to cover it. I also trust that if anything were to happen to me financially, my family would have my back. If I needed it, my parents and my brother would lend me money, let me move in, anything.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I would say that I became financially responsible after college. I did a service year that covered living costs and provided a small monthly stipend. When that ended, I juggled two part-time jobs while renting an apartment with roommates. My parents still cover my phone bill, though. My dad refuses to accept money for it from my brother or me. I think it makes him feel like he’s still taking care of us.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes, my grandma passed away a couple of years ago, and my parents got some money in her will. They gave my brother and me $5,000 each. I put mine in my long-term savings fund. This was also around the time I moved back to the Midwest, and my parents gave me my dad’s old car since I didn’t have one and would need to drive to work. That car died a few months in, and they felt so bad that they offered to purchase my replacement. I found one on Facebook marketplace for $5,000, which they paid for.