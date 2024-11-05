"Falling for Monster allows her to also fall in love with herself and, through that self-love, find and assert her own power."
"How many times have Latinas been taught to turn the other cheek? To settle or accept the bare minimum out of fear of being abandoned, demonized, or told we’re just being dramatic? That expressing our anger, much less feeling it, isn’t safe, “ladylike,” or socially acceptable? How many times have we been expected to prioritize other people’s comfort over our own emotions?"