You, Me & Tuscany Shouldn’t Have To Save Black Rom-Coms. Let It Be Whimsical, Joyful & Fun In Peace

DJ: This apples to oranges, but if we could show up for a movie like Sinners, which is also original IP, written by a Black person and directed by a Black person, why isn’t that enough to prove to the studios that movies by us and for us should exist? The goalpost still moved for Sinners, which people wondering if this is a fluke or is this a real thing? The goalpost is going to continuously move. I just read a book about Black film, and it showed how Hollywood never believes in Black films. No matter what the film is, Hollywood doubts it. And they say, then we won't make any more. It happens all the time. It is a very frustrating thing to have to constantly show up and prove our stories deserve to be seen, but it is necessary, I guess. If you have the money to do it and you want to see a movie that's gonna make you feel good in this shitty economy, in the shitty circumstances we are in, you should see it because this movie will give you an escape, which is what we need.