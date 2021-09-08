These Are The Ultimate Yoga Pants For Every Pose

Once you've picked out your class and go-to mat (plus your fave accessories and props), your challenge is to choose some bottoms to wear for your yoga flow.
Of course, you want them to be comfortable — that's a given. But do you crave bold colors or perhaps a cropped length? Are you looking for all the sweat-wicking, head-turning style, and key pockets you can get? Or are you after something more polished and brunch-worthy?
The wonderful world of yoga pants is vast and varied, so we're here to narrow things down to the best soft pants on the internet. But whether you're ready to master a headstand, taking a few deep breaths in child's pose, or just looking for something versatile, we've got you — and your legs — covered. Click through to find your next favorite pair.
