Yerin Ha Is Having A Moment — Now She’s An Ambassador For SAG-AFTRA’s The Actor Awards
Bridgerton's Yerin Ha is currently everywhere. While we have been fans of the Korean-Australian actor since Halo and Bad Behaviour, her breakout role in Bridgerton Season 4 as Sophie Baek has put her on the map worldwide. As the first East Asian to lead the Regency romance drama, she continues to break boundaries and offer representation for those less seen on screen.
As a rising star, Ha has also been hand-picked by SAG-AFTRA to become the Ambassador for The Actor Awards, which will air live on March 2. The star will be sharing behind-the-scenes content and participating in multiple pre-show events.
"Being named The Actor Awards Ambassador is such an honor because this ceremony is about actors celebrating actors," Ha said. "There is something uniquely powerful about being recognised within your own community. As someone who cares so deeply about the craft and about collaboration, it means so much to represent the next generation of actors and be part of an event that uplifts storytelling."
Ha follows in the footsteps of previous SAG-AFTRA Ambassadors such as Sofia Carson, Haley Lu Richardson, Antonia Gentry and Alexandra Daddario.
The Bridgerton star was most recently seen at Gold House's Lunar New Year party, where she opened up to People about East-Asian representation on screen. "It's been really, really amazing and beautiful. I mean, I've been really caught up with the [Bridgerton] press tour, so I don't think I've been too [online], Ha said. "It has been really positive and I just feel so proud that I get to be the face of that and keep advocating for change, and knowing that we deserve these roles and spaces."
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will be released on February 26, and will see Ha's Sophie (hopefully) win Benedict's heart and become a true leading lady. In a time where the world can seem overwhelming, it's lovely to be able to celebrate Ha and her successes.
