In Yellowjackets Season 3, What’s Eating At You Is Your Anger

“Anger will be there whether you’re ready to engage with it or not. It’s a natural human emotion, the same as any other,” Hewson says. “But it’s all about what you do with it, how it sits within you. You have to know how to let anger move. If you can’t let go of it, then you’ll be chained to it. If you can’t experience it at all, then it will express itself in other ways that you won’t be able to be as in touch with.”