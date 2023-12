The Numerology Of 2024 Encourages You To Take Your Power Back

The number eight loops around continuously, representing eternity and the final point of manifestation . Just to give you an idea of the vibrations of this number, in ancient Chinese cosmology, eight represents the totality of the universe. To the Egyptians, eight was the number of balance and cosmic order. In tarot, this number sits sideways at the top of The Magician card, which is the first card of the Major Arcana, representing new beginnings and opportunities. Archetypally, The Magician connects us with the personal power we have to change what is into what we truly desire something to be. It is a card of magic, manifestation, and inspired action. Whenever this tarot card shows up in a reading, the message is: “You have everything you need to make stuff happen — so, go for it!”