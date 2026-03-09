Everything We Know About XO, Kitty Season 3
We're returning to KISS! The much-anticipated third season of XO, Kitty is just around the corner, with the gang heading back to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) for senior year. With Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) ending XO, Kitty Season 2 at a crossroads, will we finally see her romance and Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) take flight?
The To All The Boys I've Loved Before spin-off has been one of Netflix's surprise hits, and after cameos from Janel Parrish and Noah Centineo in Season 2, it's confirmed that Lana Condor is finally making an appearance in Season 3. Read on for everything we know about XO, Kitty Season 3, and what you can expect when it arrives in April.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
When will XO, Kitty Season 3 premiere?
XO, Kitty Season 3 will be released on April 2, 2026 on Netflix. While you wait, you can rewatch Season 1, 2 and To All The Boys I've Loved Before.
Is there a trailer for XO, Kitty Season 3?
Yes! The trailer for XO, Kitty Season 3 was just released. It's senior year!
If you want to relive XO, Kitty Season 2 while you wait patiently until April 2, you can also watch the cast reacting to the most dramatic moments of S2 below.
What's the plot of XO, Kitty Season 3?
According to Netflix, in true Kitty fashion, she has her entire senior year planned out. Kitty is determined to spend more time with her relatives in Korea, create unforgettable memories with her friends, and finally figure out her relationship with Min Ho. But of course, it's never that simple. With surprise obstacles and revelations, Kitty will be faced with the unexpected.
Who is in the cast for XO, Kitty Season 3?
The core XO, Kitty cast are back, including Anna Cathcart (Kitty Song Covey), Minyeong Choi (Dae), Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Hojo Shin (Jiwon), Peter Thurnwald (Alex), Regan Aliyah (Juliana), Sasha Bhasin (Praveena), Joshua Lee (Jin), Michael K. Lee (Professor Lee), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison), Han Bi Ryu (Eunice), Sunny Oh (Mihee), Hojo Shin (Jiwon), and Philippe Lee (Mr. Moon).
New cast members include Sule Thelwell (Marius), Soy Kim (Yisoo) and Christine Hwang (Gigi). Lana Condor will be reprising her role as Lara Jean Covey.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Will there be any To All The Boys I've Loved Before cameos on XO, Kitty Season 3?
Fans were convinced that Lana Condor will be making an appearance on XO, Kitty as Kitty's big sister, Lara Jean. And they were right. In an interview with Brit and Co about Worth The Wait, co-stars Condor and Ross Butler — who was also in TATBILB — were asked if they had an upcoming cameo. "I mean, I would. I love Anna. I love Anna," Condor said. "And I love Korea," Butler added.
On March 7, Netflix confirmed that Condor will be making a cameo in XO, Kitty Season 3. "It's such a joy to be able to come back and see Anna," the star told Netflix. "I think she did an amazing job creating the XO, Kitty world. It's such a dream to be able to work with her again. I feel really excited and happy and honoured I get to be back."
What happened in XO, Kitty Season 2?
At the end of XO, Kitty Season 2, Kitty managed to renew her scholarship so she could come back to KISS the following year. She also did some sleuthing and reconnected with long-lost relatives, while also repairing a rift her late mother always hoped for. Finally, she fell for Min Ho throughout the season, but asked him to wait for her. It seems like their romance will be a central storyline for Season 3.
As more information about XO, Kitty Season 3 drops, we'll update this page, so be sure to bookmark it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT