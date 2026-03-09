Everything We Know About XO, Kitty Season 3

At the end of XO, Kitty Season 2, Kitty managed to renew her scholarship so she could come back to KISS the following year. She also did some sleuthing and reconnected with long-lost relatives, while also repairing a rift her late mother always hoped for. Finally, she fell for Min Ho throughout the season, but asked him to wait for her. It seems like their romance will be a central storyline for Season 3.