MR: There were a couple of moments. Even on day one. [We shot] the first scene in the movie where Cathy flings open the bed hangings, and [Heathcliff is] lying in bed. And then we ended up cutting this bit but I walked up over him, and then crouch down and got like this close to his face and told him to, “get up, we've got neighbors,” or whatever it was. And we cut that bit because the proximity is something we wanted to save. But, I mean, that was day one, and even then, everyone was kind of like, “Whoa.” And we were like, “Okay, I think this movie's gonna work.” Also just because she's throwing something at him, and he's throwing it back, and he's like, “What?” There was already an intensity between them that I think we could build on from that point.