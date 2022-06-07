And that's kind of the point of the foundation, according to Brown. "Nothing in Jones Road is for everybody. If you're someone that likes really full coverage, really dry, matte makeup, then Jones Road isn't the brand for you," she told me over the phone. "I really think it's for someone that doesn't want to look like they're wearing foundation." And considering Buxbury wants to look like they're making a plaster mold of her face out of foundation, it's not surprising this foundation didn't serve her. Jones Road is named "What The Foundation," because after applying it, Brown was in her "WTF?!" mode — her face looked even, yet like she didn't even have makeup on.