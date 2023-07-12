Annual Expenses

Renter's Insurance: $244

Chase Sapphire Preferred Fee: $95

YNAB: $98.99

Apple TV+: $69.99 (I share this with my family, and they share all the other streaming services with me.)

New York Magazine: $50

Patreon Subscriptions: $50.76 (for You're Wrong About and Maintenance Phase)

Normal Gossip Friend Subscription: $119 (includes a subscription to Defector)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, my parents were both invested in my education, and college was always part of that plan. My mom is an elementary school teacher with a master's degree, so she helped me look at schools. I attended a private four-year liberal arts college and graduated in 2020. That was largely covered by financial aid, and my parents and I took out loans to cover the rest. We haven't had to start repaying the loans yet, but once mine are taken care of I will help my parents pay off theirs because they took them out on my behalf.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents were always open about finances, but I don't remember them teaching me many specifics other than to make sure to pay your bills. My mom works two jobs, one at an elementary school, the other teaching aspiring teachers. My dad was a stay-at-home parent and has been on disability almost my entire life, but was an electrician by trade. My parents bought a home after the housing bubble burst (they had been renters before), and we always had food on the table. My younger brother and I both did activities like ballet and recreational sports, but it was always clear those were a stretch. My parents paid, but they were clearly always worried about money.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked as a babysitter from age 13. Once I was 15 and old enough, I became a lifeguard and swim instructor. I worked every summer in high school for extra money. In college, I was in charge of most of my expenses so I worked several jobs within the film department and as a lifeguard. My parents paid for my flights home and sent me $20 every once in a while. Since college, I've worked various food service and TV jobs.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes. I always knew that money was a stressor for my parents so it was a stressor for me.



Do you worry about money now?

Absolutely. My parents are incredibly supportive of my dream to become a TV writer but they don't have the money to subsidize my life while I grow my career. Working in TV is feast or famine and it's famine time right now due to the WGA strike. I have applied for unemployment and am interviewing for new survival jobs. Thanks to some serious budgeting, I'm covered for a few months, but I'm still very worried about money.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I graduated in 2020 and spent the first year or so of the pandemic living at home. I collected unemployment until the extra payments ended and then got a barista job. That job allowed me to transfer locations to Boston for a few months. Once my sublet ended, I moved home for another month, then moved to L.A. Since then, aside from being on my parents' phone plan, I've been on my own financially.