10 a.m. — After a lazy wake up, R. and I gather up our scuba diving gear and drive the five minutes to the pier, where we meet up with fellow divers, some of who are in costume. We signed up for an underwater pumpkin carving contest earlier in the week. We came prepared with a pumpkin with a crudely drawn outline of an octopus on it, sketched by yours truly. R. dives for his job and I earned my scuba cert in 2020 — it was one of the initial bonding points between us. We jump in, descend ~15 feet to the sandy ocean floor and hack away at our pumpkin. It's much harder than either of us anticipated and it's pretty difficult to communicate artistic direction with regulators in our mouths, but we manage. Our pumpkin sort of falls apart on the surface, but we don't mind. A carved squid and a much better octopus pumpkin take the top prize. We munch on muffins and R. walks across the street to buy me an iced latte.