1 p.m. — I head out to the Eastside, where I have an art gig that afternoon. Today is a portfolio class for character design students. The instructor has an intense energy and at first, I was overwhelmed by the amount of pressure he puts on these teenagers. Now, I have a different perspective. It’s actually inspired me to use my time there as an advocate for the young women in the class. I want them to believe in their voice and opinions, especially when it contrasts the group. (Something I started working on much, much later in life.) I find a nearby Starbucks, order a tea and get online. I work through some pitches, apply to another writing job, and catch up on reading articles. I’ve found reading is the best hack for improving my writing, so I try to consume other writers’ work daily. It also helps me stay somewhat informed. As I’m leaving, I notice that this particular Starbucks has really high ceilings painted a beautiful sage green, featuring round south-facing windows. My favorite. I love the feeling of awe, the contrast of being small but also spread out. Sometimes, it really is the little things. I have a protein bar I bought yesterday in my car, so I eat half on my way to the school, and save the other half for my three-hour gig. $3