Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, definitely. My mom was the first in her family to go to college and my dad's mom didn't get to go to college until much later in life. Education was important to them and it was always assumed we would go to college — I started dreaming about where I'd want to go when I was in middle school. My parents helped me pay for school, for which I'm very grateful, and I got some merit scholarships from my university as well as a few local organizations in my town. I paid for the rest with loans and graduated about $26,000 in debt.