Money Diaries
Today: a writer who makes $50,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on crossing the border.
If you'd like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form.
Occupation: Writer
Industry: Higher education
Age: 26
Location: El Paso, Texas
Salary: $50,000
Assets: Retirement accounts: $15,700; value of car: $11,000; savings: $1,400; investment account: $1,050; checking account: $35.
Debt: $30,000 (student loans, auto loan, credit cards, medical debt).
Paycheck amount (1x/month): $3,200
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: $680 for a one-bedroom apartment.
Loan payments: Car loan: $300; credit card: $1,000-$1,200; medical debt: $25; IRS payment plan: $100. Student loans are on hold.
Savings: $250-$300
Gym membership: $110
Car & renter’s insurance: $180
Electricity: $20-$70 (depending on the season).
Internet: $67
Subscriptions: $70 (Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, WriterDuet, Bon Appétit, NY Times, Normal Gossip).
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I always expected myself to go to college because I was good at school, and I ended up attending a private, four-year university. However, my two younger brothers both graduated from high school, now work and have not gone to college yet, so my parents are open to different paths. Most of my tuition was paid for through financial aid, and I also did a work-study job. My parents paid a portion of the tuition and I took out about $21,000 in loans to cover the rest.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
Most of our conversations were about scarcity and how things were tight. I know that my parents regret some of the financial choices they made and not making more money, but they always provided for us. I don’t remember talking a lot with them about how to manage finances, although these last few years my dad has been emphasizing the importance of investing and constantly telling me to buy index funds.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I did various odd jobs growing up like babysitting, dog-sitting and helping out at my grandparents’ business. I also worked a student job throughout college as part of my financial aid package. My first “real” job with benefits and a salary was right after college, when I worked as an event planner for a political campaign.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Yes. My parents were young and just starting out when they had me, so there were a few years when things were pretty tight. My dad was vocal about our financial situation and how much time was left until payday, which could be stressful.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes. I feel very uncomfortable with the amount of debt that I have right now, particularly the credit card debt, which I accrued when I left a job without a solid backup plan. I also don’t have the robust cushion of savings and investments that I would like to have. I’m constantly tracking my finances and thinking about how to pay off my debt and become more financially secure. It’s kind of an obsession at this point. I’m really looking forward to the feeling of being unburdened by debt and having more money to save and invest.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I became fully responsible for myself when I was about 24. I don’t have a huge financial safety net, although I know my parents would absolutely help me out if I needed it. I don’t like to ask them for money because I know they're working on their own financial goals.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
No.
Day One
6:30 a.m. — Wake up and feed my cat, P. If I feed her late, she will puke on the carpet. Then I go back to bed.
7:30 a.m. — Wake up a little too late and quickly get dressed, wash my face, take my meds, brush my teeth and pack lunch. My parents pick me up for work. My mom and I work at the same university and my parents live five minutes from me so my dad drops us both off and picks us up in the afternoon. It’s practical for me because employees have to pay hefty fees for university parking and I don’t want to do that; it’s also fun because we get to gossip on the way to and from work. Having this time with them every day is really special.
8:05 a.m. — I buy my usual decaf Americano with almond milk from the campus coffee shop, where the employees know my order by this point. I find it both incredibly sweet and a little anxiety-provoking to be seen in this way. After buying my coffee, I head over to my office, which is a short walk away. $3.97
9:15 a.m. — I catch up on my emails and then my boss tells me that we have a big meeting to go to that I wasn’t aware of up until this point. We go to the meeting room and I get excited because I finished my coffee and there is more decaf here, but it’s very weak and watery. I gave up caffeine a couple years ago to help with anxiety and I don’t miss it, but it does limit my options.
11:30 a.m. — I look at the Prime Day deals featured on Wirecutter and find a humidifier with good reviews. I need a new one because I’ve let my old Walgreens one stagnate and I’m afraid it’s beyond cleaning. I’ve been dealing with sleep issues for a few years now and having a humidifier has helped a lot but it’s a pain to clean. I go to buy the new humidifier and see that the company has a cheaper model on sale, so I buy that. $36.79
11:50 a.m. — My friends and I will be going to a showing of Sister Act at our local film festival this weekend so I buy us all tickets (they will pay me back). The movie is sponsored by our local Catholic diocese, which I think is hilarious. After I buy the tickets, I get back to refreshing my email and scheduling some meetings. There's not a lot for me to do at work in the summer but it will pick up in the coming weeks so I’m trying to get ahead of the curve. $39.50
1:15 p.m. — I take a break to pick up lunch from a spot on campus. They have a free half sandwich or salad deal if you spend more than $5 so I get a half turkey and cheese sandwich and salad and eat while listening to the Bad With Money podcast (shoutout to people who are bad with money and also listen to Bad With Money). I take 10 minutes to meditate while lying on the floor of an empty office. $6.38
4:05 p.m. — I pack up my things and walk over to another office on campus where half our team works. I have a meeting with one of our bosses to go over a story I’m writing. The meeting is pretty short and I stay at the office until 5 p.m. so I don’t have to walk back in the heat.
5 p.m. — My dad picks us up and and drops me at my apartment. I feed my cat, eat a Kind bar, some watermelon and a handful of crackers and then lie down on the couch to continue watching The Big Lebowski, which I started yesterday. My dad and brothers were quoting it all weekend during a camping trip we took and I had to see it again. I also take a few minutes to browse LinkedIn and apply to a job my mom sent me.
7 p.m. — I go to my gym, which is a CrossFit establishment. I’m not that into CrossFit and honestly I think it’s a little much sometimes, but I love the community and it’s a good workout. Plus, it’s only a four-minute drive from my apartment. The class is super tough with lots of cardio. There are fans but no central A/C in the gym and it is REALLY, REALLY HOT. Brutal.
8:15 p.m. — I drive to a nearby grocery store and pick up sour cream, a bunch of green tunas (the fruit of the prickly pear) and toilet bowl cleaner. My friend from the gym gives me a jump scare while I'm picking out my tunas. $14.47
9 p.m. — The hard thing about going to the gym late is that I end up cooking and eating late. My coworker gave me a bag of fresh figs from her tree today so I slice up a few, roll up some pre-made croissant rolls in a muffin tin and throw in the figs along with chunks of brie and a drizzle of honey. I put them in the oven at 375 and bake for 12 minutes while I cut up asparagus, tomatoes, bell peppers, a red onion and a yellow onion and toss them with olive oil, cumin and curry powder. Once the little fig-brie muffins are out of the oven, I turn it up to 400 and throw in the vegetables. I thought I had canned chickpeas to roast along with the veggies but I don’t so I decide to make some scrambled eggs instead. While I’m doing all this, I’m also sweeping and mopping the kitchen floor and trying to tidy/clean the counters. My apartment is not air-conditioned (that’s why it’s cheap) and El Paso summers are very intense so I am really sweaty by the end of this.
9:30 p.m. — The fig-brie muffins were surprisingly disappointing and tasted weird. I think fig and brie are probably better together when they’re cold or room temperature. I eat my roasted veggies and scrambled eggs while I continue with The Big Lebowski. “Donny, you’re out of your element!”
10:30 p.m. — Miraculously in bed at the right time after a quick body shower. I read a few pages of Pound Foolish by Helaine Olen and then fall asleep.
Daily Total: $101.11
Day Two
5:42 a.m. — I haul myself out of bed because I agreed to go to the 6 a.m. gym class with my friend, which I am regretting a little bit now. However, today is a partner workout and I don’t want to stand her up so I get ready and drive over.
7 a.m. — The class was really tough. We each ended up doing 150 wall-balls and 50 synchronized lunges, plus time on a rowing machine. My legs are shaky at the end but they also feel nice and strong. I run home and shower, then quickly get dressed and throw some food in my lunch bag.
7:55 a.m. — My parents pick me up and we drive to work. I’m really hungry by the time I get to the office so I immediately place an order for an egg and cheese sandwich and a decaf coffee from an on-campus restaurant. They have a three-month free trial of their membership/rewards program and I decide to sign up. One of my pet peeves is having to make new accounts for things and knowing that yet another corporation has my info, but I figure free coffee might be worth it? I eat my sandwich, a banana and Siggi’s yogurt I brought from home and catch up on emails. $5.40
10:15 a.m. — I have a meeting with the main boss and my supervisor and they tell me I'm getting a 20% raise if their budget request goes through… Yay! I'm processing and can’t do the mental math and it’s all I can do not to bring up the calculator on my computer to see what it will come out to. I have a high-pressure job and I consider the salary to be very liveable but modest for the skill set and amount of work required, so this will really help. We have a depressed-wage situation in our city and it’s very hard to find higher-paying jobs in the fields I’m interested in. I love living here so much but there are fewer career opportunities than in big cities. It’s a tradeoff I’ve been more than happy to make because this is such an amazing place, but it’s made figuring out a career a little harder.
12 p.m. — I go to a mindful meditation session offered for free by our university and almost fall asleep. For the rest of my lunch hour, I sit in a wing chair in an unoccupied part of our office that's dark and cool. I think I dozed off for a minute and snored a bit, which is embarrassing because one of my coworkers was eating lunch nearby. C’est la vie.
1:30 p.m. — I eat a Bumble Bee jalapeño tuna kit, some leftover roasted vegetables and an apple while I’m getting back to work. A meeting I had was canceled so I work on preparing for a big speech for an upcoming event.
5:05 p.m. — My dad picks us up and we drive to a nearby grocery store because I’m craving their spicy boneless wings. I get those and a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, sadly forgetting to ask the cashier about the discount code I saw. I see no fewer than five family friends at the store and I stop to chat with everyone. When I get home, I feed my cat and then snack hard on the wings, string cheese, leftover brie with crackers, and chocolate peanut butter ice cream with pretzels. I finish The Big Lebowski and watch a couple episodes of Parks and Rec. $9.17
7 p.m. — My plan was to read for a while and go to bed at a normal hour but instead I fall asleep on the couch. Around 11 p.m., I get up to floss, brush my teeth and actually get in bed.
Daily Total: $14.57
Day Three
6:30 a.m. — I wake up and feed my cat, then go back to bed. Today is a work from home day so I can sleep in a bit more.
7:50 a.m. — I did not sleep well last night so I’m just barely getting out of bed. I check my email while making coffee and eating overnight oats with stewed peaches (sliced peaches cooked on the stove for 10 minutes or so with cinnamon, nutmeg and a little bit of sugar). I also tidy up a bit because I have things all over the place.
10 a.m. — Quick meeting. Not much to do after. My job is important to my team but has big peaks and valleys in terms of workflow. I prefer when it’s busy because the day goes by faster, and it’s hard to have to be in the office and fill time when I don’t have much to do. I let my bosses know when I have capacity to do more work but I still end up with a lot of downtime.
11 a.m. — I eat some blueberries with cottage cheese and make myself a toasted Dave’s Killer everything bagel with avocado spread (mashed avocado, olive oil, lemon and salt).
12:30 p.m. — After a short nap, I head out because my family and I are going to a cafe with some friends who are in town with their new baby. I get a decaf coffee. We have a nice time catching up and the baby is soooo sweet. $3.72
1:35 p.m. — I drive to my office nearby for a meeting with the boss. He introduces a new project and I learn that I will be the project manager. I haven’t had this kind of responsibility before so it should be interesting and maybe a sign that they have other things in store for me.
3 p.m. — I leave the office, eating more fresh figs that my coworker brought and shading myself with my umbrella. On the way home I stop at a recycling center to drop off some things I’ve had in my car all week. Unfortunately, we don’t have recycling at my apartment so I just collect it in my car and take it to my parents’ house or the collection stations around town. My family and I are crossing the border to go to Juárez tonight and I don’t want to give the agents a reason for suspicion on our way back into the US. I’ve made that mistake before. After dumping the recycling, I stop at a local grocery chain to buy their homemade corn tortillas. For the first time ever, they don’t have any, and it turns out it’s because there was a workplace accident, which makes me very sad. I buy some small flour tortillas instead and then drop off a couple donation items at a nearby thrift store before heading home. Because of the route I take, I get stopped by the same train twice. $2.89
4:30 p.m. — At home I wrap up some work things, make a plan for what I have to get done tomorrow and talk to my boss. I feed my cat and read a fascinating story from the Washington Post about a drug trafficker from Uruguay who concealed his identity and laundered money by playing for professional soccer teams. Then I put on a dress and some perfume for my family’s dinner outing tonight. We’re celebrating that my brother E. is back in town for a visit and we’re going to a fancy seafood place that’s become our go-to special event restaurant.
6 p.m. — Unusually, I’m right on time to pick up my two brothers and my brother’s girlfriend (my parents and grandma drive separately). We stop to get gas and my brother pays for it because my card is declined for some reason (I will pay him back). I also take out $20 in cash for incidentals while we’re in Juárez. We cross the border without too much trouble ($3.50 for the toll). My brother J. is backseat driving the whole time and driving me crazy, so I have to enforce a cone of silence. Driving in Juárez is a whole experience… The speed, expectations on the road and infrastructure is very different from the US, so I have to be super focused. It’s fun because it feels like there are fewer rules but that also makes it a little nerve-wracking. We make it to the restaurant and they have valet parking. $3.50
6:45 p.m. — My parents and grandma got lost on the way so they’re running a little late and we order once they arrive. I order a non-alcoholic mango-yuzu cocktail. We get a seafood platter for the table with oysters, ceviche, octopus and shrimp, and I order tacos for myself. One is a fish taco al pastor-style with onions and pineapple but my favorite is a breaded-fried shrimp taco in a thinly sliced jicama “tortilla” with lime and a mango, tomato, and jalapeño pico de gallo. I also try some of the tuna sashimi that my mom orders. The food is amazing and we have a great time. We also order coffee and churros with dipping sauce for dessert. All in all, a wonderful meal. My dad kindly pays for all of us.
9 p.m. — I give the valet a $3 tip and we drive back to the border to go home. I pay $2.20 for the toll on the way back and give out about $4 to people selling things or asking for money on the side of the road. I had high hopes that it would be a short wait but no such luck. We end up waiting about an hour and a half in traffic, with a significant amount of time just stalled at the middle of the bridge. There’s a really cute dog leaning out the window of the car next to us. I read Pound Foolish while we wait because we’re not moving in the traffic and my social battery has run out. It turns out that the border was temporarily closed for a while for an unknown reason and that’s why we were so delayed. Lots of people commute back and forth every day to go to school, work, visit family, get cheaper healthcare in Mexico etc. and the infrastructure does not even come close to what the community needs. $9.20
10:10 p.m. — We finally get to the crossing point. The agent gets a little mad at me for being too close to the car in front of me but we make it through fairly quickly. I drop my brothers and my brother’s girlfriend back at my parents’ house and go home.
11 p.m. — I brush my teeth and wash my face. I feel bad that I’ve been away from my cat all day so I lie down on the couch in the living room for a while to be closer to her. She’s not allowed in the bedroom at night because she’s very active and I would never sleep. She’s not a cuddler but I know she likes to have me close by. I fall asleep and then get up around 3:30 a.m. to actually go to my bed.
Daily Total: $19.31
Day Four
7:05 a.m. — I get out of bed after snoozing the alarm a couple times. I feed P., put on the kettle to make coffee in my stainless steel French press and get in the shower. I’m out of conditioner so I just use shampoo and make a note to add conditioner to my shopping list. Not ideal, but it means my hair will be extra voluminous today. I get dressed for office jeans day, take my meds, make a smoothie with a banana, a peach, frozen blueberries, almond milk and No Cow protein powder, and get my things together.
7:50 a.m. — My dad picks me up and drops me off at work. Before I leave, I ask him to check my scalp because I have a little bump and I’m not sure if it's something to worry about. He's my go-to for all things medical and he always says, “Eh, you’re fine.” He is usually right.
9 a.m. — I have a call with someone about an upcoming talk that I will have to prepare for. He makes a little joke that I appreciate. Afterwards, I get a free decaf coffee through my new membership at a restaurant on campus.
9:30 a.m. — I see that a bonus reward I got from opening a new checking account has hit my bank! I transfer it to my main bank and plan to use it to pay off credit card debt.
10:15 a.m. — My coworker brings me another bag of fresh figs! I immediately wash and eat three.
11:45 a.m. — I place an order for a half turkey sandwich and large salad from the campus restaurant. They have a free half entree deal code again, so I use that. I need to be better about making lunch for myself next week. I eat the sandwich while doing some work and then go downstairs to eat my salad and read The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson for a bit. This book is truly incredible and I can only read it in small chunks because it’s so much to take in. $10.60
2:05 p.m. — Back at my desk, I wash and eat another three figs while figuring what else I need to handle today. I’m going to assume figs have superpower nutrients and ignore any potential negatives from eating so many because they’re so, so good. A meeting gets canceled for a second time. I eat another fig to make up for my annoyance. Then I read about Obama’s doubts about Biden’s candidacy and no amount of figs in the world can make up for the fear I feel about this upcoming election. Living in a border community in the era of Trump is like living in the center of a dartboard all the time and just hoping the darts don’t all land at the same time.
5 p.m. — My mom is out of town but my dad picks me up from work anyway. When I get home, I feed my cat and go into a rabbit hole of threads on Reddit about the annoying parts of CrossFit. I also take a little 10-minute nap.
7:30 p.m. — I meet up with a friend at our favorite bar close to my house and we have a few drinks while we catch up and do tarot readings. My friend loves tarot and is currently in the middle of designing her own deck. I’m a tarot amateur but I find it to be a fun and different way to think about the things going on in your life at any given moment. Our readings tonight are very fruitful and on point. The bar fills up later in the evening and I don’t like it as much when it’s crowded so I head home around 11:30 p.m. My friend stays to hang out with other people she knows there. $23.61
11:45 p.m. — I make myself a quesadilla with some asadero cheese, along with heated-up leftover roasted vegetables. I eat that with salsa macha while watching the sixth season of Parks and Rec, then brush my teeth and go to bed.
Daily Total: $34.21
Day Five
7:40 a.m. — My intention was to go to the gym for the 8 a.m. class but I’m really not feeling it, especially after the late night. I text my friend that I'm not going and she says she’s skipping too, so I don’t feel as bad. I feed my cat and go back to bed.
10 a.m. — I get up and quickly get dressed, then head out the door for brunch with three of my friends. We go to a fancy-ish restaurant in a hotel and I order a decaf coffee and a sandwich made with blue corn muffins, chorizo, egg, and pipian sauce. We also get little beignets with cajeta for the table, but I eat most of them. We have a nice time laughing and talking shit. $27.06
12:30 p.m. — We drive around looking for parking and then walk to a beautiful historic theater that was refurbished about 20 or 25 years ago and hosts a classic film festival every year. We see Sister Act (my first time) and it's so great.
2:45 p.m. — My friend is looking for clothes for an upcoming event so we drive to a Western store nearby. I didn’t think I would find anything I like but I end up buying a cute tank top and a long-sleeved, satiny Western shirt with a funky black and white print. We also discover that they sell shirts with pockets in them for concealed carry. Disturbing. $58.43
3:45 p.m. — I drop off two of my friends at their cars and my third friend, I., suggests we go to another thrift store nearby. We find street parking and I pay for it. $1.65
4 p.m. — I find a cute dress and a couple of shirts. When we’re done, I drop I. off at the international bridge to walk back home (she lives in Juárez and comes over when we hang out, or I go over there). $18.67
5 p.m. — Back home, I feed my cat, have half a PB&J and some bread and crackers with hummus and relax for a bit because I have to be at a job soon. For a couple years now, I’ve been working part-time for a restaurant that hosts special events. It was a lifeline while I was unemployed and I still work there to supplement my full-time income. Plus, I like the community and the people there a lot so I think of it as a fun hobby that also pays.
6:45 p.m. — I leave for the event and it starts raining while I’m there. Rain in west Texas smells like nothing else, earthy and comforting. I knew this event was a memorial but when I get to the restaurant, I’m informed that it’s a memorial for a young person who died tragically. I’m immediately thrown off and know it's going to be a very emotional night. I end up spending most of the evening with my friend/fellow employee comforting one of the guests who is having a hard time coping. I end up leaving early because I burst into tears every time I go back into the event. I feel bad for leaving but at this point I’m useless. My family actually stopped by the restaurant for drinks so I spend some time with them and then go home. Nothing prepared me for the strong, heavy energy of this night and it reminds me that I am like a sponge for other people’s emotions.
10:30 p.m. — I watch some Parks and Rec to try to lighten my load a little bit and then pass out.
Daily Total: $105.81
Day Six
7 a.m. — I quickly put on some workout clothes and get my stuff together to meet some friends for a run. When I get to my building’s parking lot, I see that someone has blocked me in and it takes me about a 30-point turn to get out. I will need to address this in our apartment’s group chat later.
8:15 a.m. — Our little group walks to a nearby mountain road that’s closed to cars on Sunday mornings. We end up just walking and chatting, which is fine with me on this gorgeous, overcast day.
10:30 a.m. — We take a driving tour of a few different spots for one member of the group who’s new to the area and then go to a coffee place. My phone dies right as I’m about to Apple Pay for some molletes (toasted bread with beans, cheese and pickled vegetables) so my friend picks it up. We hang out and I get to hold their adorable, smiley baby who I cannot get enough of. As we’re about to leave, we learn that Biden has dropped out of the presidential race. Sweet holy Moses. It was the right decision and I’m glad he did it but holy shit, we’re in some scary territory.
1 p.m. — I get home and make myself some coffee and pancakes (raw oatmeal, pancake mix, blueberries, chocolate chips, chia seeds, a dash of olive oil, and milk). I rest for a bit and then take a shower. I forgot to buy conditioner so once again it’s shampoo only.
2:20 p.m. — My grandma picks me up so we can go to my younger cousin’s musical performance. It’s in a church and you can’t hear the songs very well but she and all the other kids do an amazing job.
3:45 p.m. — Back at home, I feed my cat and pass out on the couch.
8 p.m. — Somehow I have slept this whole time and now I need to make dinner. I dry a block of tofu, cut it in cubes and marinate it in soy sauce and sesame oil. Meanwhile, I make some brown rice on the stove and cut up a bell pepper, a bunch of asparagus and a yellow onion and add them to a sheet pan with a handful of cherry tomatoes. I roast the vegetables and tofu at 400.
9:30 p.m. — I work on a short story I’m writing that I haven’t been very consistent about. I decide that maybe writing short chunks of it every day is better and more doable than setting aside huge blocks of time each week, which is very difficult to do while also working full time, exercising, having a social life and generally being an adult. I also do some freelance work, which involves posting Craigslist ads that I will be reimbursed for later. Then I go to bed. $12 (expensed).
Daily Total: $0
Day Seven
7 a.m. — I wake up, take a shower, feed my kitty, take my meds and get ready for work. I’ll be working from home for a bit until my first meeting of the day, which is nice because I just started my period and I’m feeling quite slow and lethargic.
9 a.m. — I drive to campus and am running a bit late for my meeting. Timeliness is a big struggle for me and I’m making an effort to get better but obviously today was not a success.
9:45 a.m. — Once the meeting is over, I walk to my office. It rained last night and today is perfectly cool and cloudy. I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I can because these kinds of days are very rare.
10:30 a.m. — I head out for an appointment, a follow-up from a sleep study I did recently. Turns out I slept perfectly well because I used a decongestant, confirming that my ENT was right and my sleep issues are probably attributable to nasal congestion. I explain this to the sleep doctor but he thinks I might have narcolepsy and should come in for a daytime nap study. I get the feeling he is just trying to have me pay for more services.
11:50 a.m. — I get back to the office and do a little more work before I have to leave again for another appointment.
1 p.m. — I go to my therapy appointment and my therapist is running late with another client. We have a short but productive session. $30
2:30 p.m. — I get back to campus just in time for a big department meeting. When the meeting is over and I get back to my office, I heat up the leftover tofu, rice and vegetables I made and eat a few bites before it’s time for yet another meeting.
5 p.m. — My dad picks us up and drops me off at my apartment. I feed my cat and take a little nap.
7 p.m. — My parents pick me up and we drive to the historic theater to see Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life. I suggested we see it because Monty Python was a big part of my dad’s childhood and I had never seen it before. He bought us the tickets. It’s really funny and strange — British humor always is. My mom falls asleep on my shoulder in the theater.
10:30 p.m. — My parents drop me off and I brush my teeth and go to bed. I’m exhausted after a busy but fun week!
Daily Total: $30
The Breakdown
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual's experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view.
