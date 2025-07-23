Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My mom did a bachelor’s and a master’s, but my dad dropped out of college to pursue a career as a full-time artist. He didn’t regret this, but eventually ended up getting his bachelor’s as an adult (when I was a teenager). So there was certainly an expectation I’d go to college (especially given that I was a straight-A student) but there was always a freedom in knowing that alongside, after, or even instead of a degree, I’d be able to pursue any creative dreams I had, with my dad’s full approval. My family saved for my college, but it wasn’t enough to fully cover a private school’s tuition, so they encouraged me to apply to state schools. I knew realistically I would end up there, but I also applied to a few reaches out of state. Nobody was more surprised than me when I was awarded a full-ride academic merit scholarship to a prestigious out-of-state university. This was a huge weight off for my parents and allowed me to attend college free of charge and keep the money in my 529 for my master's, which I eventually did at a different private university. My parents paid for my basic living expenses during undergrad, although I began finding paid jobs as soon as I could to supplement that. When I was in grad school, the 529 helped subsidize my rent in addition to paying for tuition.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

My financial situation growing up was a little confusing. I had some privileges that didn’t match up with the amount of money my parents seemed to make: in-home childcare from a nanny, expensive summer camps, tropical vacations. In retrospect, it was my mother’s parents paying for all of these things, so that her children could have the same standard of life that she had had growing up. I never really had a lot of explicit conversations about money. I think in my parents’ world, it wasn’t classy to talk about these things with kids, or really with anyone. Instead, my mom would hint at various important ways to make and save money. When I earned some money as a kid, she didn’t let me touch any of it, and told me she was putting it away in an IRA for me, so I learned what that was pretty early on. Likewise, my bat mitzvah money all went right into a savings account she set up for me (I later used it to buy a car in college). From middle school onwards, I had a debit card and credit card linked to her accounts so that she could help me build credit before college. She also was the devil on my shoulder to my father’s angel, pushing me towards stability and employment while my dad encouraged me to take creative leaps, freelance, spend money on things I enjoyed, and travel the world.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

Right around the time I should’ve gotten a job at a mall or a hot dog stand or something, I began making money as an online creator. I managed to make quite a bit of cash throughout high school this way, but ended up spending pretty much all of it on clothes. This was the beginning of my ongoing shopping problem.



Did you worry about money growing up?

My dad passed away last year after spending pretty much my entire life in and out of hospitals with chronic illnesses which severely affected his quality of life and ability to earn a living. My mother was an incredibly determined and loyal breadwinner and spouse who, at great cost to herself, prevented her children’s lives from being affected by their father’s significant medical debt, as well as various (non-medical) poor financial choices. I had the general idea that even if things got bad, Grandma and Grandpa could help us out (which was true); but I never really got the full picture of how bad things were for my parents at certain points, especially during the 2008 recession. Looking back, I was certainly sheltered, but I was also willfully incurious, happy to take my good middle-class life at face value and not inquire deeper into our situation or how I could help.



Do you worry about money now?

Absolutely. I have a shopping problem that I constantly fear will get out of hand. Money burns a hole in my pocket and gets away from me way too easily. I’m embarrassed by my lack of emergency fund, my minimal investments, and my immature lack of frugality. Like many Americans I seek comfort in the unlikely dream that I will experience a windfall or some financial miracle that will render me permanently comfortable. I want to own a house and have a family some day and, less than I worry about money in general, or my own earning potential, I worry I’ll never be able to live up to my mother’s standards of financial competence and responsibility.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

After undergrad I was completely independent, somehow paying for everything, including my apartment and my car, and still being able to save quite a bit, all on $40,000 a year. I really don’t know how that was possible. When I moved to NYC for grad school in 2020, I received tuition and rent assistance from my 529 plan, and after grad school I attempted a freelance career at my dad’s encouragement, found some success, and was independent again... right up until my dad died, and I ended up needing my rent paid by my mom for a humiliating few months while I got my shit together and finally got a real job. I’m now self-sufficient again, but I know that she would help me out again if I needed it.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My mom created a brokerage account for me when I was a kid, with a bit of Apple stock she bought in the 1990s. And like a character in an Austen or Dickens novel, I suppose have “expectations” — ie. I may inherit a lot of money later in my life — but it’s the sort of thing you don’t want to think about because by nature it involves the death of loved ones. While I didn’t receive any money directly when my dad died, some of it went (via my mom) to me to pay my rent for a few months.