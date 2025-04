Fashion Brand Wray Is Closing — Why It’s A Huge Loss For Plus-Size Shoppers

A common thread I heard from so many people was that Wray was the key to finding their fashion identity: “Wray was the first time I felt like my dream closet was within reach,” says Marielle Elizabeth , a Canadian slow fashion influencer. “When I first discovered the brand I was turning 30 and desperately wanting my closet to grow up and reflect how I saw myself. Wray gave me that: silk dresses that skim my curves, timeless denim, coats that both keep me warm and pull my outfit together, and on-trend pieces that are FUN! COLOURFUL! JOYOUS! SEXY! Words that I’ve wanted to reflect my style for so long, and never was able to find in my size, let alone in sizes above me. Wray was my homecoming to the woman I always wanted to be.” Chicago-based shopper Claire Fey shared a similar story: “Wray is the first brand that got me excited about dressing myself in years… Shopping as a fat person can feel so dehumanizing and Wray cut through that shame and hurt. Wray let me feel cool and hot and interesting and well fucking dressed. I will miss this brand with my whole heart.”