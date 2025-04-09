Fashion Brand Wray Is Closing — Why It’s A Huge Loss For Plus-Size Shoppers

The plus-size versions were identical to the straight-size [ones]... We didn’t get a frumpier sack version. We didn’t get the solids while straight sizes got prints, it was the exact same. That type of inclusion was so revolutionary for me.
Shopping as a fat person can feel so dehumanizing... Wray let me feel cool and hot and interesting and well fucking dressed. I will miss this brand with my whole heart.
Wray represented a world where accessible plus-size fashion wasn’t out of reach… Wray was a retail reality larger bodies don’t often get.