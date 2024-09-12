Wrangler x Staud Takes the Guesswork Out of Double Denim Outfits

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Third time’s the charm for Wrangler and Staud, as the two brands link up for another sure-to-be-hit collection.
Even with so many other fall denim collaborations popping up, this one stands out: The latest Wrangler x Staud capsule features bestsellers — including the fan-favorite Biggest Jean Jacket — with a twist (now in reversible shearling!), plus brand-new styles (including a cropped denim zip jacket, boasting a statement shearling collar) and fresh colorways for the cooler months (true blue, brown, green, black, and cream).
For jeans, there are (excitingly!) three new silhouettes: a cropped bootcut, a slim straight fit, and a dramatic flare. (Since wide-leg jeans are having a moment this fall, don’t be afraid to go bold with denim choice.) More on-trend additions include corset-inspired denim vests and split-hem denim maxi skirts. All the pieces can be mixed and matched easily, which takes the guesswork out of denim-on-denim styling for fall.
The nine-piece collection ranges between $165 and $395, and is available to shop at Wrangler.com and Staud.clothing, as well as in select Nordstrom stores.
Whether you choose to pair a cream denim jacket with matching flare jeans, a black denim vest with a green maxi skirt, or any Wrangler x Staud denim style with existing pieces in your fall wardrobe, the possibilities are endless. Partake in the Western fashion trend, or mix and match to your heart’s desire — just make sure to cart up your favorite pieces ASAP.