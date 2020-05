The Best Athletic Tank Tops To Stay Cool During Sweaty Workouts

You've got your rotation of cute workout leggings on lock, and now, there's nothing left but to complete your 'fit with a breezy tank top to stay cool yet covered up while you continue to sweat it out from your living room . And while you may already have a couple of go-to sleep tanks subbing in as a wardrobe placeholder, we're making the case for picking up fitness-geared ones that are made with moisture-wicking in mind.