So, How Is It Really? Going To Work In The Metaverse

My last meeting of the day was with my manager, Mirel. Once again, the mere act of sitting in the same room as a work colleague felt strangely emotional. We’ve had thousands of meetings on Zoom over the last two years and we’ve even met up in person a handful of times, but for some reason, this felt different. It took a minute to put my finger on why, but after 30 minutes of talking about goals and upcoming stories, it hit me: it all felt so normal. It felt like the before times — we weren’t wearing masks or spaced six feet apart; sitting closely together didn’t feel risky or scary. COVID didn’t even exist in our little slice of the metaverse. The illusion only broke when we tried to touch. We reached our hands out to one another and watched our fingers collide, but there was no warmth or connection, just our fingers hanging in empty air.