I mostly work from home, occasionally co-works with friends in a vaccinated environment, and even more sporadically from a limited-capacity office. So I can tell you that, sartorially speaking, I've been in an interesting spot. Like many people in a hybrid or WFH setup, I've been figuring out what to do with my day-to-day work style.
Obviously, I'm not planning on going full-on biz mode with suits or heels. I mean, who is there to impress anyway? But I always strive to be respectfully presentable. It's why I've adopted the flexible "work from home and office" outfit that can take me straight from a morning Zoom call to an afternoon check-in at the office to an evening dinner date without needing a wardrobe change. And while style points are very much top of mind, comfort is the real north star here . Think stretchy pants, big shirts, slip-on shoes, soft bralettes, and roomy totes. These are borderline lounge clothes that, in a pinch, you can run out the door and don't have to feel self-conscious in. (They will do just fine for an impromptu siesta.)
Ahead, a hybrid fashion guide for anyone trying to navigate how to wear work clothes for a vaccinated-but-still-in-a-pandemic world. It's a total work-in-progress, but hey, that's the name of the game with this whole covid situation.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.