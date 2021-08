Obviously, I'm not planning on going full-on biz mode with suits or heels . I mean, who is there to impress anyway? But I always strive to be respectfully presentable. It's why I've adopted the flexible "work from home and office" outfit that can take me straight from a morning Zoom call to an afternoon check-in at the office to an evening dinner date without needing a wardrobe change. And while style points are very much top of mind, comfort is the real north star here . Think stretchy pants, big shirts slip-on shoes , soft bralettes , and roomy totes . These are borderline lounge clothes that, in a pinch, you can run out the door and don't have to feel self-conscious in. (They will do just fine for an impromptu siesta.)