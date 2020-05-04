8 Zip Up Jackets To Add To Your Workout Wardrobe

What's more versatile than a zip-up jacket? Wear it fastened up to the chin as you start off your outdoor run or walk, or indoor workout, then lower the zipper to let in a little air as your body warms up. Or if you get properly hot, slip it off and tie it around your waist without breaking stride.
Finding the right zip up jacket to add to your fitness wardrobe can be tricky, though. Do you need thumbholes or not? Will a fleece lining be cozy or too hot? Is reflective material a must, or just a plus? Should it be water resistant?
The type of jacket you'll need will depend on your lifestyle, your workout routine, and your personal preferences. To make picking one out easier on you, we've gathered the very best zip-up jackets that can function just as well in the yoga studio as they do during a hike outdoors.
