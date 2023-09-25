Step Into These 11 Highly Rated Black Dress Pants

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
The capsule wardrobe black dress pant has traditionally been reserved for the office, but when paired with a casual cotton tee or a dolled-up corset, these work pants are super-versatile. During the day, they're an effortless, elevated substitute for the everyday blue jean, and at night, they're great for dinner parties or late-night drinks. Throw a blazer over the whole thing, and you'll instantly look like a creative exec ready to crush a presentation.
What we're getting at is this: A great pair of black dress pants might improve your sartorial game significantly. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the most-loved and highly rated black dress pants with reviews that speak for themselves and justify carting them up.
The "Unicorn Trouser" Black Pant
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars, 199 reviews
This viral Madewell pant has been declared a "unicorn trouser" by customers because of its versatile, ultra-flattering cut. One shopper who initially questioned the wide-leg fit wrote, "These are a tailored, classic, wide-legged dream. They provide comfort without overwhelming the frame. They nip in the waist beautifully." These features also make it ideal for curvier bodies. A reviewer said, "If you have a long torso and/or big hips and thighs, these are the pants for you." Find the Harlow Pant available in petite, standard, plus, and tall sizes for the perfect fit. The pleats, sailor-inspired buttons, and drapey Tencel-Lyocell fabric are all cherries on top of a great black dress pant.
The Cropped Black Dress Pant
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 1,164 reviews at Anthropologie
I previously wrote a review of Anthropologie's best-selling Colette pant, which has gained a rabid fanbase over the past three years for its ultra-comfy, ultra-flattering fabric that drapes beautifully on the leg. While the Colette comes in a variety of lengths, fabrics, and colors, these stretchy cropped pants are best suited for those who prefer a little more flare (and to show a little more shoe). One shopper wrote, "These pants are everything! They fit so nicely! I have [four] colors and will probably continue adding onto the list [because] these elevate any top you pair with them. Lightweight and so easy to wear!" Pick from petite, standard, plus, and tall options, and then find yourself grabbing these black pants every day.
The Legging-Like Black Dress Pant
The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 3,592 reviews
Quince's Ponte pant collection is beloved. Many R29 readers have gravitated toward the bootcut style, but our eyes are on this straight-leg silhouette, which has gained over 3.5k positive reviews. The pull-on, stretchy, wrinkle-resistant pants have a yoga-pant feel to them, yet they manage to cut it as dress pants. "These pants are very comfortable (like wearing leggings but thicker and dressier)," one customer wrote, with another declaring them "great work pants." However, shoppers have shared their mixed reviews about sizing, so make sure you check out the size chart and choose between three inseam lengths.
The Super High-Waisted Black Dress Pant
The Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars; 285 reviews
Everlane dropped a collection of suiting basics that I got to try on firsthand. While the breathable Tencel Lyocell fabric is outstanding and easy to wear, I would say that these pants are best for taller folks. (The "short" inseam option runs 30 inches while the "regular" is 32 inches — so, not very petite-friendly! However, the 30-inch inseam looked perfect on my 5'7" friend.) And their high-rise cut is what excites most shoppers. "High-waisted perfection. Pants sit just above the belly button, so perfect for cropped shirts. Also great with tucked-in shirts, sweaters, or whatever," one customer wrote. Many agree that the cut is flattering and versatile, making it easy to dress up or down.
The Plus Size Black Dress Pant
The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars; 647 reviews
Another bestselling stretchy Ponte pant on our list comes from Eloquii. The thick, medium-weight fabric makes these a great winter pant. Another plus, according to one reviewer, is that "the heavier material holds you in." The plus-size black trousers have a sleek, tailored silhouette and a flattering pin-tuck detailing. Enjoy an ankle-length cut that can show off your favorite high heels, chunky loafers, or boots. One shopper wrote, "Extremely great quality material that is comfortable for all-day wear at the office." These suit pants are available in sizes 14 through 28 in petite, standard, and tall inseam lengths.
The Versatile Black Dress Pant
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars; 1,089 reviews
A beloved dress pant that just keeps on giving and keeps on pleasing are these Abercrombie & Fitch bestsellers. The menswear-inspired fabric and slightly wider-leg cut is classic and versatile. The tailored style is great if that's what you're looking for, but be mindful of sizing. One customer shared, "They fit but are tailored, so size up if you don’t like a snug fit." Another wrote, "Purchased before they came in Curve Love fit, which I would have preferred, so it is a little loose in the waist but otherwise no complaints." Thankfully, if you are curvy, the Curve Love option is now available in short, regular, and long lengths.
The Perfect Black Pant For Tall People
The Hype: Reformation bestseller
If you find your way into Reformation's bestseller section, you'll be met by the Mason Pant. Enjoy a cinched waist and relaxed leg fit that'll give you that ultimate cool-girl-at-the-office look or a more casual going-out one. The brand shared in the product description that many customers have found this style long and in need of hemming. Luckily, Reformation offers free alterations, so you'll be able to customize your trousers for the perfect fit! This fan-favorite style is also available in petite and plus sizes.
The Mid-Rise Black Dress Pant
The Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars; 1,011 reviews
If the prior high-waisted and wide-leg styles haven't tickled your fancy, then we recommend this Banana Republic pant that has a mid-rise waist and skinny fit throughout. The sleek black dress pants made from a cotton blend are super-sturdy and slightly stretchy. One customer, who has repurchased these a couple times, said, "Color never fades and the material doesn't stretch after wearing all day where it looks frumpy on you in areas. The material has some stretch but not like most clothes have these days." Check out the sizing chart carefully, and choose between petite, regular, and tall fits.
The Smoothing Black Dress Pant
The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars; 1,623 reviews
Yes, the famous shapewear brand makes clothing too, and high-quality, high-rated clothing at that. Like its signature shapewear shorts, these dress pants are pull-on, have four-way stretch, and use a smoothing fabric that offers core-shaping and "booty lifting" features. Plus, the Perfect Pant is machine-washable. What more can you ask for? But if you're still reluctant, one recent customer is a big fan: "Love these pants! Wasn’t sure having never tried them on and the price point is higher than I usually spend, but well worth it!" They're available in petite, regular, and tall inseams, and go up to a 3X.
The Stretchy Black Dress Pant
The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars; 62 reviews
If you already love J.Crew's four-season stretch fabric, you'll love these dress pants, which are super-comfortable and never lose their shape. The straight-leg trousers are also sleek and promise to be flattering on everyone. "This is my fourth pair of Kate pants — [two pairs] in linen, [one] in faux leather, and I just purchased a pair in four-season stretch. They look perfect on, and I have never had to bring them in for alterations," one customer raved. One thing to note, though, is that these pants don't have belt loops, so finding the right size is really important. To hopefully help with that, this style comes in a large size range and comes in petite, classic, and tall lengths.
The Eco-Conscious Black Dress Pant
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 384 reviews
Theory's best-selling Treeca fit is a mid-rise and slim-leg cut that can be found across several lengths, fabrics, and colors. But these responsibly sourced premium merino wool ones seem to have the most reviews from customers. The wool makes them stretchy, breathable, and temperature-regulating, making them great for all-day wear. This particular style is also slightly cropped, and from the reviews, most customers find them to be true to size, which is a big win for us.
