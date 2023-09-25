Step Into These 11 Highly Rated Black Dress Pants

The Stretchy Black Dress Pant

The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars; 62 reviews

If you already love J.Crew's four-season stretch fabric, you'll love these dress pants, which are super-comfortable and never lose their shape. The straight-leg trousers are also sleek and promise to be flattering on everyone. "This is my fourth pair of Kate pants — [two pairs] in linen, [one] in faux leather, and I just purchased a pair in four-season stretch. They look perfect on, and I have never had to bring them in for alterations," one customer raved. One thing to note, though, is that these pants don't have belt loops, so finding the right size is really important. To hopefully help with that, this style comes in a large size range and comes in petite, classic, and tall lengths.