The Ultimate Guide To Black Sweaters, The Hero Of Winter Wardrobes

At the end of the day, a black sweater is the core of your winter wardrobe because it’s one thing that you can actually wear every day. Pair one with a skirt and tights for a nighttime event (that is, if your friends can get you up and ready in time), wear a turtleneck style tucked into some high-waisted jeans for a casual Friday look, or simply throw one on with sweatpants while watching a combined eight hours of Will & Grace reruns.