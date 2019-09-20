“We have a very broad definition of sex in our house that doesn’t necessarily involve p and v. We actually did this class called Planning For Your Post-Partum, so we talked about sex and our hopes and assumptions. My partner was saying how he wanted to have sex afterwards — I think he wanted to make me understand that I was still desirable and all that, which is great, but I’m tired. We have done things three times and my baby is a month old, so I’m pretty proud of that. The other day he gave me one of those electric Kegels trainers that is like playing a video game with your vagina. It was really cute and his heart was in the right place — he went shopping at a feminist sex store, and I’m sure they told him this was a good idea. I tried not to look at it like a husband in the 1950s buying his wife a vacuum for her birthday.” — Lindsey, 40