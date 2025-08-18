17 Women On The One Expense They Could Give Up But Won’t
Let’s face it: the world is expensive. Rent is a joke that no one’s laughing at, eggs cost more than your last therapy session (we never thought we’d relate to that character in Beauty and the Beast, but six eggs really are too expensive), and don’t even glance at your Uber receipt from last weekend — you can’t afford the emotional fallout.
It’s little wonder, then, that so many people are advising us to cut back, rein it in, and lean into the minimalist aesthetic. But that gospel of fiscal discipline (homemade oat milk, anyone?) often overlooks one key point: we earn our money. We fight for pay rises, juggle side hustles, freelance on the side of our full-time jobs, and work hard — sometimes too hard — for the lives we want.
Still, guilt is baked into the equation, especially for women. We’re taught to save, not splurge. To be practical, selfless, responsible. The unspoken rule? You’re allowed luxury if it’s disguised as self-care or backed by productivity metrics. But here’s a radical thought: what if joy, comfort, and pleasure were valid enough reasons on their own? What if you could just love your weekly blowout, your ever-expanding TBR pile, your takeaway phở, and not feel bad about it?
Because why the hell shouldn’t we spend a little of our hard-won cash on something that makes us feel human? Or hot? Or just marginally more capable of facing another 87 unread emails?
Small luxuries aren’t always about showing off or keeping up. Sometimes, they’re about reclaiming a sliver of control. Warding off the gloom of existential dread. Creating moments of softness in a world that increasingly feels like a flaming trash bag. Refusing to shrink every decision down to cost-per-wear logic. Acknowledging that sometimes, the value of something is in how it makes you feel.
And so, with that in mind, we asked 17 women across the U.S. to share the one luxury expense they could technically give up, but absolutely won’t. From manicures to high-end olive oil, here’s what they’re proudly, unapologetically spending on — and why.
(Spoiler: not one of them regrets it.)
Ashley, 42, Government Contractor
Every other Friday, our home gets a reset and feels fresh again. That’s thanks to the luxury of a biweekly housekeeper, and honestly, I could never go without it. It’s more than just a clean house. It’s a deep clean — the kind I rarely have time (or energy) to do myself. But the biggest benefit? Less stress. I don’t have to constantly remind my husband or kids to tidy up. The usual tension over chores disappears.
Yes, it’s a luxury, but it brings peace, balance, and breathing room to our family life. And for me, that’s worth every last cent.
Mahaneela, Filmmaker & Creative Director (age withheld)
One little luxury I’d never give up is getting my nails done. It’s one of those rare moments that forces me to slow down. You can’t be on your phone, can’t do anything else — you’re just there, fully present. I love how creative it is too. Choosing colours, trying new designs. It feels like a quiet little ritual of care and self expression for me.
Tessa, 31, Lab Technician
Some people might think it’s pointless for a STEM girlie, but I get my nails done every three weeks. I can’t have them too long or they could rip my gloves, and nobody can see them when I’m working, but knowing they’re there makes me feel cute — so the $25 I might have spent on vanilla lattes that week is worth every dime!
Grace, 29, Healthcare Professional
While I love Walgreens or CBS own-brand make up products, and while I like to treat myself to jewellery from Patricia Marie Fine Jewellery in Nashville, my ultimate “can’t give up, won’t give up” luxury is a slice of sweet potato cake from Greenville’s Brick Street Cafe. It’s cozy and delicious and soothes my soul whenever I bite into it! And yes, I could probably save money by making my own, but I’m working shifts so time is of the essence — and $9 is nothing if it makes me feel like a little kid in my grandma’s kitchen again.
Lauren, 25, PR
The little luxury I can't live without is my visits to the hair salon. It can be over $200 per visit, so I try to only go twice or three times a year. Going to the salon is a luxury that makes me feel refreshed and confident, and ultimately feels worth it if I only go a few times a year. Recently, lots of stylists have been working with their clients to come up with budget-friendly solutions, given how expensive everything has gotten. It's nice to know that there are ways to be flexible and bring down the cost! I'd definitely save more if I stopped going, but there's just something about fresh highlights that makes me feel great about myself. That feeling, to me, is worth the price.
Sarah, 40, Equestrian Manager & Trainer
The one (not so) guilty pleasure that I can’t give up is my flight training. Yes, I could own my own home on the money it costs me, but to me it is beyond worth it, especially knowing that, as physical as a job working with horses is, I can’t do it professionally forever. Flying is the equivalent of spa days, expensive clothing, and therapy all wrapped into one! For me it is worth every penny to have that happiness, peace, and education, as well as aerobatics 6,000 feet above the ground is a pretty incredible rush.
George, 27, Marketing VP
Quality olive oil makes everything taste delicious, helps with digestion and is the key to a long and happy life. It also makes me feel like I’m living the Dolce Vita every time I’m generously drizzling. Doesn’t get more luxurious than that!
Irene, 38, Theatre Practitioner & Educator
A luxury that I will no longer skimp on is swapping from standard to organic food when an option is available. As someone who has lived with an autoimmune illness for over a decade, these seemingly small swaps result in major health improvements. When I'm eating well, I experience more restful sleep, clearer skin, brighter focus, less inflammation, and more sustainable energy.
When my income lulls, I still swap where I can as these changes have additionally enabled me to taper off of multiple medications. These changes positively impact not only my physical health, but also my mental wellness, my ability to socialize, to take-on creative projects, and to meaningfully contribute to the important relationships in my life.
Jay-Ann, CEO, Black Girl Gamers (age withheld)
A little luxury I’d never give up is gaming. This may come as news to some but gaming can be a luxury, it’s an expensive hobby. I really enjoy it because it allows me to escape, disconnect and unwind (when gaming solo), or catch up with friends across timezones. Cozy games and simulation games are great for the times when I’m in a low mood and need time to myself.
Lucy, 37, Publishing Exec
Since I moved to NYC, the main thing I won’t scrimp on, ever, is getting a cab late at night. I know I could take the subway, but it is absolutely terrifying (even during daylight hours). That feeling of safety will never not be worth it.
Shireen, 44, Garden Designer
I can’t give up my weekly cleaning help; it’s the one luxury that keeps my creative work routine flowing. It frees up mental space, keeps my home calm, and lets me focus fully on design. No cheaper alternative offers the same peace of mind or time-saving value.
Ava, 30, Beauty Editor & Model
A little luxury that I couldn’t live without is the humble bath. I’ve never lived in a place without one (and have missed out on amazing homes as a result!), because after a week my body is in such dire need of a good soak. It calms my nervous system, makes me feel nurtured and cocooned, and is the site where I do all my best thinking. So many ancient cultures honour bathing rituals, so even if you don’t love them, baths are doing so much for your body and mind behind the scenes. Be sure to add salts, oils, huge herbal bath teabags — the works!
Ashleigh, 38, Senior Director
I have had my Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote for about 18 years, just shy of half of my life. It’s more than just a bag; it’s been with me through my most formative seasons in life, holding things that marked both who I was and who I was becoming. One year it could be an overheating MacBook circa 2008 and the next it could be fresh produce sourced from the farmer’s market. The imperfections in the leather along with each and every flaw tells its own story which is why I highly doubt that I would ever get it professionally repaired. That bag has taken a beating with me, and I do not believe that anything else could even come close.
Domonique, 28, Social Media Strategist
The luxury I can’t give up? My morning movement ritual. A sunrise hike, Pilates flow, or stretch session with a good playlist jump-starts my energy for the day. It clears my head, keeps my body in shape, and melts away stress. It’s self-care I’m genuinely grateful to carve out time for every morning.
Makeena, Actor, Model & Social Worker (age withheld)
My one luxury that I could give up, but won’t, is a steam room moment. When I am sitting in the fog of a spa’s steam room it feels like I’m getting the ultimate detox. Gently rolling my shoulders and stretching my body means that every time I walk out, my body feels much looser. Gotta love a good destress.
Becca, 39, Attorney
A luxury bidet transforms your bathroom routine. With a heated seat, custom water sprays, and a built-in dryer, it offers unmatched comfort and cleanliness. You’ll feel fresher, use less toilet paper, and wonder how you ever lived without it. After experiencing this upgrade, a regular toilet simply won’t do.
Katherine, 36, Patient Coordinator
A luxury that I *could give up, but won't give up is getting my nails done. I previously worked at Starbucks for 15 years and we weren't allowed to wear nail polish per dress code policy. Now I am a manicure QUEEN. If you think about it, throughout the day you look at your hands more than you look at your face. It is an aesthetic reminder that this is one thing I do entirely for myself.
K.C, 54, Advertising
When it comes to the luxury I could give up but never ever will, my housekeeper is the answer! The reason for this is because it gives me free time. I used to spend hours on the weekend cleaning. And it cut into my life, and I felt like I could never get that time back. In order to enjoy the benefits of my work, I decided to get a housekeeper every two weeks so I could really enjoy the life I build for myself.
