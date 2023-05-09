Warm, relaxed, and slippery, I made my way from the bath into bed, where I had some lube and the Starlet waiting for me. I relaxed back onto my pillow and grabbed the mini vibrator, which wasn't even the length of my thumb or half as wide as my wrist. I assumed the small stature would make it difficult to hold, but the device fit perfectly in the palm of my hand. I assumed it wouldn't pack much of a punch, but as soon as I had it between my legs, I was proved wrong. Quickly.



Even on the lowest of four possible settings, the suction mouth of the Starlet was able to latch onto my clit and take me from zero to explosive orgasm in just a few minutes. In fact, the suction was so strong that I was able to move my hands away from it to do some other exploring, and it stayed firmly in place. I'm a person who enjoys penetration as well as clitoral stimulation, and I really enjoyed that because of the Starlet's small shape and size, I was able to use my fingers to manually stimulate myself internally while using it. It was this combo that really made me feel like I was getting some excellent oral sex, and it's one of the most realistic sensations I've had from a suction toy.