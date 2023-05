It was a dark, rainy April day when the Womanizer Starlet arrived at my front doorstep in a small, unassuming package. I was deep in the depths of my seasonal depression after an unusually warm week got my hopes up, only to plummet back down when I was forced to wear my winter puffer to grab the mail. But among the array of damp packages on my stoop was a small one that seemed to beckon me to open it first. As soon as I ripped open the discreet packaging, I couldn't help but feel a small sliver of delight. Beneath the brown box was a shiny white box, showing off the Starlet beneath. I opened it immediately, and as I examined the barely palm-sized suction vibrator, I was dazzled by its small stature and delicately lined silver sides that seemed to sparkle. Not to sound hyperbolic, but as soon as I laid eyes on the Starlet, I knew it was something special — a star, if you will.Since my mood had me feeling less sexy than a pile of sawdust, I decided to ease into my alone time with the Womanizer with a long, steamy bath and a few chapters of my current romance read. Though the Starlet is theoretically waterproof, and I could have taken it into my tub with me, I find that suction vibrators work best on dry land. That's because they're intended to be used with a bit of your favorite lubricant in order to best replicate the feeling of oral sex, and water, of course, washes that away. I'm not saying you can't use suction toys underwater, but (perhaps counterintuitive) they feel much more like a warm, wet mouth without interference/friction from the bath.