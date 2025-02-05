5 Witchy Galentine’s Day Activities To Enjoy With Your Amiguis

The societal pressure for women to be coupled is always a little heavier when February rolls around. But despite the world’s, or maybe just mami’s, disapproving eyes, women are choosing to remain single and seem to be pretty happy about it. A 2024 study published by The Society for Personality & Social Psychology found that on average women were happier than men when single and showed greater well-being and satisfaction. And it’s not because we are repelled by love. Conversely, many of us have an abundance of love in our lives. Romance and intimacy are not limited to romantic relationships. Galentine’s Day reminds us that there are plenty of other fun ways to experience love, especially with witchy items like crystals, energy work, plantitas, and astrology.
While “low maintenance” friendships are becoming a trend, I personally like to invest my time into nurturing my relationships. With climate disasters on the rise and state-sanctioned attacks on the marginalized, community is critical to our wellness. In fact, close bonds make us healthier and live longer. As a bruja, bringing witchery into the mix only deepens these already-beautiful connections.
When witchy like-minded friends come together, it’s literally a recipe for magic. So why not engage in some activities that leverage that energy? Here are 5 witchy Galentine’s Day activities that will bring you and your friends closer together.