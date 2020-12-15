Have Your Hottest Hookup With These Heated Sex Accoutrements

We're spending more time than ever cozied up inside our homes, and if you're quarantining with a longtime partner (or even a new boo turned not-so-new), maybe you're in the mood to heat things with a seasonally apropos sex toy with some ~warming action~. From heated vibes and massagers to warming lubes and oils, here are the best winter-ready sex toys and accessories to buy for the frosty months ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
