The Makeup Look To Brighten Your January

The warmth and glitter of the holiday season might be gone, but that doesn't mean you can't add a little sparkle to your nighttime makeup look. Beauty vlogger Caroline Solomon, a.k.a. Low Cheekbones, has a brand new snowman tutorial that should brighten up any dreary January night. To get your Frosty on, start with a white, sparkly lipstick covering your entire face. Once you have your icy base, it's time for some truly unique accessories. If you want to be a glam snow creature, reach for snowman add-ons with a twist. Solomon uses a bedazzled pipe and metallic hat to top off the unexpected look. And of course, no snowman would be complete without a few well-placed twigs. For a daring take, glue some whittled down sticks on your finger nails—you'll definitely be the talk of every party you hit.