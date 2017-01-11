The Makeup Look To Brighten Your January

Low Cheek Bones
The warmth and glitter of the holiday season might be gone, but that doesn't mean you can't add a little sparkle to your nighttime makeup look. Beauty vlogger Caroline Solomon, a.k.a. Low Cheekbones, has a brand new snowman tutorial that should brighten up any dreary January night. To get your Frosty on, start with a white, sparkly lipstick covering your entire face. Once you have your icy base, it's time for some truly unique accessories. If you want to be a glam snow creature, reach for snowman add-ons with a twist. Solomon uses a bedazzled pipe and metallic hat to top off the unexpected look. And of course, no snowman would be complete without a few well-placed twigs. For a daring take, glue some whittled down sticks on your finger nails—you'll definitely be the talk of every party you hit.
If you're looking for more surprising tutorials, check out Low Cheekbones' Instagram. And for more hilarious YouTube videos, head to Refinery29's Riot.
written by Molly Horan
Released on January 11, 2017
