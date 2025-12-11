And beyond the holiday parties, there is the quintessence of winter dressing: New Year’s Eve. It’s a night I take seriously: the ritual of it, the intention behind it, the desire to enter the new year as the fullest, most expressive version of yourself.



As you scroll, you’ll also find guides to braving the cold with style, ideas for hosting in chic winter whites, new ways to think about your nails and makeup this season, and fashion that helps you generate your own joy, no matter the temperature.



Because winter doesn’t hand you delight — you have to make it — and this season, we hope these images inspire you to create more of it.