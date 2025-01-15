All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Every season, a new selection of soon-to-be bestsellers hits our favorite fashion retailers. With so many winter 2025 trends and products to keep up with, it’s hard to know what to “add to cart.” With this in mind, we consulted the buyers, editors, and fashion insiders at our go-to shopping destinations to find out their best bets for the season’s wardrobe essentials.
"Cold weather calls for a chic coat in your closet! Get noticed this winter in a standout topper jacket," Caroline Maguire, Shopbop's senior fashion director, says. "I love the sherpa lining and detachable collar on these jackets by A.L.C. and Pixie Market." Saks SVP, Fashion Director Roopal Patel agrees that a good coat is a winter must-have while also pointing to sweaters with built-in scarves as a top trend this season: "Layering up during the chilly months is the key to staying warm. A cozy knit under one of this season's statement coats acts as the perfect base. Toteme’s scarf tie knit adds extra warmth and chicness to any look." Ahead, these and more fashion insider-approved fashion trends to add to your winter 2025 closet.
Winter Essential: Artful Drape
"Elegant sweeping layers add sophistication to winter style. An inset scarf brings a warm functional accessory to knits, and a romantic femininity to tailoring." — Linda Cui Zhang, Associate Fashion Director at Nordstrom
Winter Essential: Suede
"Suede will continue to be coveted this winter. Whether it's a suede jacket or coat, bag, or shoes — fashion girls have them all on rotation right now." — Janelle Lloyd, Ready-to-wear Fashion Director at Bloomingdale's
Winter Essential: Sporty Styles
"With sports’ influence on fashion (and vice versa!), sporty style continues to trend. From rugby polos and ringer tees to varsity jackets, there are so many fun ways to play into this aesthetic." — Caroline Maguire, Senior Fashion Director at Shopbop
Winter Essential: Statement Coat
"From textured shearlings, blanket wrap coats, and hooded coats, these statement styles are the perfect piece to shield you from the bitter freeze." — Roopal Patel, SVP, Fashion Director at Saks
Winter Essential: Bag Charms
"Personalization is set to be a major trend in 2025, from bag charms and monogramming to a re-emergence of individual style. We’re moving away from revolving-door micro-trends in favor of more meaningful, personal expressions through fashion — and hopefully, a bit more color." — Janelle Lloyd, Ready-to-wear Fashion Director at Bloomingdale's
Winter Essential: Hardware
"Statement hardware from head to toe brings a bit of shine to gray days. Metals — studs, grommets, high shine polish, and décor — add a brilliant touch juxtaposing against soft wooly layers and sumptuous fabrications." — Linda Cui Zhang, Associate Fashion Director at Nordstrom
Winter Essential: Animal Prints
"Animal prints like leopard and cheetah aren’t going anywhere. We’ll see the trend enter the regular rotation in our spring wardrobe as well. It’s such a versatile print that can easily reinvent itself through different color and shape iterations." — Caroline Maguire, Senior Fashion Director at Shopbop
Winter Essential: Retro Sneakers
"Low-profile sneakers add a retro twist to winter looks. Retro sneakers are a great option that are both comfortable and look great with all of the layers." — Roopal Patel, SVP, Fashion Director at Saks
Winter Essential: Pastel Palette
"Pastels will be big for spring, but it's a great palette for winter, too. Pistachio, pale pink, and baby blue are some of the key hues that work now and transition seamlessly into the new season." — Janelle Lloyd, Ready-to-wear Fashion Director at Bloomingdale's
Winter Essential: Great Outdoors
"Weather the winter with an outdoor sensibility — technical jackets, natural fibers, durable denim, and around-town boots. Polished and put-together for a cold trek in city or field." — Linda Cui Zhang, Associate Fashion Director at Nordstrom
