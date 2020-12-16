It's funny how the itch to go blonde (or blonder) can sneak up at the most inopportune times, like during a global pandemic when many of us are stretching the weeks between salon visits. Still, here we are, sitting at home and mentally preparing for the long winter ahead, craving a kind of confidence-boosting hair change that can only come by way of a fresh set of highlights.
If you're in the market for inspiration, even if just for future manifestation, we've got you covered. Ahead, we've broken down the top three blonde tones trending this season. Whether you're feeling something icy and dramatic, warm and sandy, or a blended bronde that falls somewhere in between (with low upkeep), scroll ahead to find fresh blonde shades for winter 2020 that will inevitably bleed into 2021.