R29 Lookbook: Winter 2026 Fashion & Beauty Lookbook
Winter loves to challenge us. It’s a season teeming with unexpected dress-codes, temperature drops, and parties, parties, parties. We tapped three of the industry’s most inspiring artists to create five looks to inspire your season, whether you're hosting or guesting.
LOOK ONE
Hosting during the holidays is its own kind of production. There’s always an element of theater, from the lighting to the guest list. This look leans into the moment with just the right amount of drama, without drifting into the territory of human holiday ornament.
Styling: Bra, Araks. Top, Zankov. Skirt, Moncler. Jacket, Meruert Tolegen. Shoes, Jimmy Choo. Ear cuff, Paco Rabanne, courtesy of Albright Fashion Library. Earrings, Type Jewelry. Ring, Harkness Fine Jewelry. Ring, IVI Los Angeles. Rings, Nickho Rey. Anklet, Rainbow Unicorn Birthday Surprise.
LOOK TWO
Festive dressing should feel playful, not over-the-top. This is the kind of look that glows on a dance floor, yet still feels right at a holiday table. It catches the light without ever
competing with it.
Styling: Bra, Jane Wade. Jeans, Coach. Top, Paco Rabanne, from Albright Fashion Library. Sequin leggings, Paco Rabanne, from Albright Fashion Library. Hat, Gemsun. Shoes, Jimmy Choo. Necklaces and bracelet, Swarovski. Vintage choker, from Albright Fashion Library. Ear cuff, Paco Rabanne, from Albright Fashion Library. Earrings, Janis Savitt, from Albright Fashion Library. Rings and arm cuff, Rainbow Unicorn Birthday Surprise.
LOOK THREE
If you’ve ever been side-eyed for wearing black to a holiday party, we see you. The all-black uniform gets a festive lift here with sequins and quietly elegant accessories.
Styling: Dress and pants, Marc Jacobs, courtesy of Albright Fashion Library. Shoes, Moschino, courtesy of Albright Fashion Library. Ear cuff, Paco Rabanne, courtesy of Albright Fashion Library. Earrings, Janis Savitt, courtesy of Albright Fashion Library. Headpiece, Palomo.
LOOK FOUR
Ballet-core meets a subzero reality. Both can be true. Smart layering is the most refined way to carry your fifty-things-on-the-to-do-list look through the colder months.
Styling: Top, Marge Sherwood. Muscle tee, Zadig & Voltaire. Cardigan, Magda Butrym, courtesy of Albright Fashion Library. Shorts, Kith. Stockings, Calzedonia. Flats, Charles & Keith. Rings, Lobeta. Ring, Nickho Rey. Earrings, Natasha Schweitzer.
LOOK FIVE
Some of us simply won’t tolerate being cold. If the temperature drops, we mentally relocate to Gstaad and reach for puffers that match the mood. Here’s a look that does it...
without giving yeti.
Styling: Jacket, Moose Knuckles. Leggings, Jacquemus, courtesy of Albright Fashion Library. Skirt, Miu Miu, courtesy of Albright Fashion Library. Sweater, Victoria Beckham, courtesy of Albright Fashion Library. Sweater, Balenciaga, courtesy of Albright Fashion Library. Boots, Moon Boots. Scarf, Hades. Socks, Falke. Rings, Mounser, courtesy of Albright Fashion Library. Ring, Rainbow Unicorn Birthday Surprise.
The Artists
Christine Nicholson
Stylist
Her keen eye for story telling and elevating the female form has loaned itself to her ever developing body of work. She TK Cero, Vogue Thailand, Display Copy, Amelia, Glamour, Mejuri, WYN Beauty.
Katie Jane Hughes
Celebrity & Editorial Makeup Artist
@katiejanehughes | Founder, @kjh.brand
Katie Jane Hughes is celebrated for her skin-first makeup philosophy, which has earned her loyal followers. Her celebrity clients include Ashley Graham, Benito Skinner, Hailee Steinfeld, Hailey Bieber, and Lily Allen.
Naomi Yasuda
Nail Artist
Naomi Yasuda is an acclaimed nail artist whose designs have appeared in films like The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and major fashion editorials. Her client roster includes Sabrina Carpenter, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Gigi Hadid.
CREDITS:
Chief Content Officer: Brooke DeVard; Featured Stylist: Christine Nicholson; Featured Celebrity & Editorial Makeup Artist: Katie Jane Hughes; Featured Nail Artist: Naomi Yasuda; Featured Hairstylist: David Lopez; Photographer: Emma Anderson;
Model: Gracen Wilkins, Yared Chavez, Ravyanashi Mehta, Delphine Clowe,Adama Jobe;
1st Photo Assistant: Daniel Johnson; 2nd Photo Assistant: Rob Critchlow; Digital Imaging Technician: Evan Browning; Director of Photography: Winnie Cheung; Social Shooter/Editor: Michelle Dufflocq; B-Cam Operator: Isabel Padilla; Audio Operator: Vera Quispe; Production Assistant: Jordan Chavez- Darquea;
Make-up Assistant: Zane J. Chen; Manicurist Assistant: Tracy Lok; Wardrobe Assistant: Angie Hines; Hairstylist Assistant: Natasha Kristine; Make-up Artist - Brooke: Melissa Drouillard;
VP, Creative: Praise Paige; Photography & Social Director: Lauren Stair; Senior Creative Director: Elyza Parker; Senior Creative Director: Hayley Champoux; Producer, Production: Sharon Viera; Supervising Social Producer: Jordan Bogigian; Production Coordinator: Dawnie Jefferson; Talent Manager: Anne Marie Andrews; Social - Strategy: Taylor Loren; Social: Lia Tabackman; Fashion: Victoria Montalti;
